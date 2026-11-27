DPM Gan Kim Yong giving the keynote speech at the fifth edition of the Asia Future Summit on Nov 27. PHOTO: ST

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Asean must counter economic nationalism with deeper integration, wider partnerships: DPM Gan

[SINGAPORE] Asean must counter rising economic nationalism with deeper integration and wider partnerships, in a world where governments are placing more emphasis on self-reliance and control over critical industries, said Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong on Friday (Nov 27).

Andrew Lim to step down as CLI group COO and head of its private funds business from Dec 31

CAPITALAND Investment’s (CLI) Andrew Lim Cho Pin will step down as group chief operating officer (COO) on Dec 31, the global real estate investment manager said in a bourse filing on Friday.

GIC in talks to lease bulk of 88,000 sq ft CapitaSky space to be vacated by Allianz

The Business Times Insights Asia Pacific Sustainability Index 2026 Sustainability has reached Apac boardrooms but are board members sufficiently equipped? Find out more in our report. ACCESS THE INSIGHTS

[SINGAPORE] Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund GIC is said to be in talks to lease some three floors of space in the CapitaSky building at 79 Robinson Road to be vacated by Allianz.

Real income growth slows, non-PMET unemployment up: MOM sees signs of Singapore’s labour market moderating

[SINGAPORE] The Republic’s labour market showed “signs of moderation” in 2026, as real income grew at a slower pace and unemployment rose among non-PMETs (professionals, managers, executives and technicians).

Asean equities in for a ride in 2027; Singapore, Vietnam favoured: JPMorgan

[SINGAPORE] Singapore and Vietnam are the two Asean equity markets JPMorgan Chase analysts are “overweight” on, even while the region is expected to face headwinds in the first half of 2027.

ComfortDelGro to consult unions before changing fares, commissions or rentals for drivers under new agreement

[SINGAPORE] ComfortDelGro can no longer make decisions that affect drivers’ earnings on its taxi and private-hire Zig platform without first consulting the union, under two collective agreements signed on Friday.