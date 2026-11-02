Daily Debrief: What Happened Today (Nov 2)

RM40.3 billion of approved investments for the Johor-Singapore SEZ has already been implemented. PHOTO: TAY CHU YI, BT

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Johor-Singapore SEZ records US$21.8b in approved investments up to June 2026; 45% implemented

[SINGAPORE] The Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ) has recorded RM88.83 billion (US$21.8 billion) in approved investments under the purview of the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA) between January 2025 and June 2026.

OCBC leads bank losses as STI slides 1.4%

[SINGAPORE] Shares of Singapore’s three local banks closed lower on Monday (Nov 2), with OCBC recording the steepest decline, ahead of their earnings releases this week.

MAS moves to spur infrastructure investments by easing capital requirements for insurers

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[SINGAPORE] Singapore is proposing to ease capital requirements for insurers investing in certain infrastructure and securitised assets, to boost the local infrastructure financing ecosystem and mobilise private capital for Asia’s infrastructure needs.

Sheng Siong shares continue last week’s slide, fall over 9% to hit one-year low

[SINGAPORE] Shares of supermarket operator Sheng Siong : OV8 -9.36% continued to fall, dropping as much as 9.4 per cent on Monday (Nov 2) morning.

Great Eastern Q3 profit falls 72% to S$102.9 million on weaker valuations, divestment loss

[SINGAPORE] Insurer Great Eastern : G07 -1.57% on Monday (Nov 2) posted a net profit of S$102.9 million for its third quarter ended Sep 30, 72 per cent down from S$372 million in the year-ago period.

Alpha Integrated Reit CEO Karen Lee steps down

[SINGAPORE] Alpha Integrated Real Estate Investment Trust, formerly known as Sabana Industrial Reit, said that Karen Lee, the CEO of its manager, is stepping down on Monday (Nov 2).