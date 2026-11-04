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Daily Debrief: What Happened Today (Nov 4)

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Published Wed, Nov 4, 2026 · 06:45 PM
    • Democrat and pediatrician Annie Andrews triumphed in South Carolina, a state that US President Donald Trump carried by nearly 18 points in 2024.
    • Democrat and pediatrician Annie Andrews triumphed in South Carolina, a state that US President Donald Trump carried by nearly 18 points in 2024. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

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