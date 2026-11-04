Daily Debrief: What Happened Today (Nov 4)

Democrat and pediatrician Annie Andrews triumphed in South Carolina, a state that US President Donald Trump carried by nearly 18 points in 2024. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

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US midterms: Democrats capture Congress in sweeping setback for Trump

[WASHINGTON] Democrats captured majorities in both the Senate and House on Tuesday (Nov 3), scoring sweeping victories that reached deep into Republican strongholds as tens of millions of voters delivered a scathing rebuke to US President Donald Trump.

UOB cuts 2026 margin guidance as funding costs rise; Q3 profit rebounds to S$1.25 billion

[SINGAPORE] UOB expects its net interest margin to fall below guidance for 2026, as rising funding costs continue to squeeze lending profitability despite a sharp rebound in its net profit for the third quarter ended Sep 30, 2026.

Mainstream car COE charges to new record, outstrips luxury category as car show drives demand

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[SINGAPORE] The Certificate of Entitlement (COE) premium for mainstream cars increased by 5.3 per cent to set a new record as prices for other categories were generally stable.

Singapore proposes stronger investigative powers, stiffer penalties in expedited review of transboundary haze law

[SINGAPORE] A planned tightening of Singapore’s transboundary haze law could enhance the city-state’s ability to gather relevant information from companies suspected of responsibility for haze, as well as its capacity to investigate commercial links and impose restrictions on these entities.

Former CEO of SGX-listed GS Holdings charged over false trading

[SINGAPORE] The former CEO of GS Holdings, Pang Pok, was charged in court on Wednesday with abetting a conspiracy to engage in share price manipulation and perverting the course of justice, said the Singapore Police Force.

Work Permit holders increase by 10,900, but S Pass, EP holders decline by 900 each in Q2: Jasmin Lau

[SINGAPORE] Of the 9,200 net increase in non-resident employment in the second quarter of 2026, Work Permit holders – excluding migrant domestic workers – accounted for an increase of 10,900, while S Pass and Employment Pass (EP) holders each declined by 900.