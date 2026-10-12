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Daily Debrief: What Happened Today (Oct 12)

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Published Mon, Oct 12, 2026 · 06:35 PM
    • MAS tightened monetary policy in April for the first time since October 2022, and did so again in July.
    • MAS tightened monetary policy in April for the first time since October 2022, and did so again in July. PHOTO: CMG

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    Economists expect MAS to tighten monetary policy again in October, though some see room for a pause

    [SINGAPORE] The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) is widely expected to tighten monetary policy for a third consecutive time at its upcoming policy meeting, though some economists say it could hold instead.

    SGX securities trading value up 27% on year in September as derivatives volume rebounds

    [SINGAPORE] The securities daily average value (SDAV) on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) grew 27 per cent year on year in September to S$1.9 billion, easing 11 per cent month on month as the benchmark index paused following August’s record-breaking rally.

    Sheng Siong shares fall 2.1% after Maybank downgrade, target price cut

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    Five decades of milestones and moments that shaped Singapore’s success story - told through our headlines.

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    [SINGAPORE] Shares of Sheng Siong fell as much as 3 per cent on Monday (Oct 12) after Maybank downgraded the supermarket chain to “hold” from “buy” and cut its target price.

    ‘The market has spoken’: DBS CEO Tan Su Shan says market is repricing AI financing risks

    [SINGAPORE] The market is repricing the risks around investments related to the buildup of artificial intelligence that could lead to more discipline in financing, according to DBS chief executive officer Tan Su Shan.

    MAS introduces enhanced safeguards around public events by financial institutions

    [SINGAPORE] The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) on Monday (Oct 12) announced more safeguards around public prospecting activities by financial institutions.

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