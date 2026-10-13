Daily Debrief: What Happened Today (Oct 13)

The Private Family Society, co-founded by Sean Tan (left) and Anupum Khaitan, is an invitation-only community for family offices in the Asia-Pacific. PHOTO: PRIVATE FAMILY SOCIETY

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Family offices ‘kept captive’ by relationship managers turn to independent advisers, direct deals

[SINGAPORE] Family offices in Singapore are taking a more active hand in sourcing their own investment opportunities as the sector becomes increasingly institutionalised.

Beauty World Plaza up for collective sale for S$165 million

[SINGAPORE] Mixed-use development Beauty World Plaza is up for sale at S$165 million, or S$2,231 per square foot of gross floor area, said real estate advisory firm ETC on Tuesday.

City Plaza owners in private talks after close of S$970 million en bloc tender

The Business Times turns 50 Five decades of milestones and moments that shaped Singapore’s success story - told through our headlines. Explore BT50 »

[SINGAPORE] The owners of City Plaza have entered into a 10-week private treaty period after its S$970 million en bloc sale tender closed on Tuesday with no formal bids.

Malaysian king buys stake in Singapore-listed mining firm expanding into rare earths

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia’s king has acquired a 2.25 per cent stake in Singapore-listed Southern Alliance Mining, paying a premium in an off-market deal with the firm’s managing director and controlling shareholder Pek Kok Sam, the company said.

CGSI upgrades DBS to ‘add’, raises target price to S$79.50

[SINGAPORE] CGS International (CGSI) upgraded DBS shares to “add” from “hold”, raising its target price to S$79.50 from S$77.10, citing the bank’s “best-in-class” return on equity of 20 per cent and an attractive projected dividend yield of 4.8 per cent for FY2027.

AEM shares down 7.7% as global chip stocks slide

[SINGAPORE] AEM shares fell as much as 8 per cent on Tuesday after Chinese memory maker CXMT said that it had made progress on a memory chip design capable of storing more data.