Daily Debrief: What Happened Today (Oct 13)
- The Private Family Society, co-founded by Sean Tan (left) and Anupum Khaitan, is an invitation-only community for family offices in the Asia-Pacific. PHOTO: PRIVATE FAMILY SOCIETY
Stories you might have missed
Family offices ‘kept captive’ by relationship managers turn to independent advisers, direct deals
[SINGAPORE] Family offices in Singapore are taking a more active hand in sourcing their own investment opportunities as the sector becomes increasingly institutionalised.
Beauty World Plaza up for collective sale for S$165 million
[SINGAPORE] Mixed-use development Beauty World Plaza is up for sale at S$165 million, or S$2,231 per square foot of gross floor area, said real estate advisory firm ETC on Tuesday.
City Plaza owners in private talks after close of S$970 million en bloc tender
[SINGAPORE] The owners of City Plaza have entered into a 10-week private treaty period after its S$970 million en bloc sale tender closed on Tuesday with no formal bids.
Malaysian king buys stake in Singapore-listed mining firm expanding into rare earths
[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia’s king has acquired a 2.25 per cent stake in Singapore-listed Southern Alliance Mining, paying a premium in an off-market deal with the firm’s managing director and controlling shareholder Pek Kok Sam, the company said.
CGSI upgrades DBS to ‘add’, raises target price to S$79.50
[SINGAPORE] CGS International (CGSI) upgraded DBS shares to “add” from “hold”, raising its target price to S$79.50 from S$77.10, citing the bank’s “best-in-class” return on equity of 20 per cent and an attractive projected dividend yield of 4.8 per cent for FY2027.
AEM shares down 7.7% as global chip stocks slide
[SINGAPORE] AEM shares fell as much as 8 per cent on Tuesday after Chinese memory maker CXMT said that it had made progress on a memory chip design capable of storing more data.
Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.
Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services
TRENDING NOW
Once staunchly pro-China, Malaysian Chinese businesses are now distancing themselves from Beijing
Looking beyond looming CEO succession, should UOB potentially pursue a transformative merger?
Could stablecoins be the future of money?
Grab CEO’s wife Chloe Tong on life with Anthony Tan and finding her purpose