Daily Debrief: What Happened Today (Oct 14)

From left: Anthropic head of Apac policy Michael Sellitto; Anthropic co-founder Benjamin Mann; MDDI Permanent Secretary Chng Kai Fong; and Minister for Digital Development and Information Josephine Teo at the MOU signing. PHOTO: ANTHROPIC

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Anthropic works to bring frontier AI models ‘on soil’ in Singapore, signs government pact

[SINGAPORE] Anthropic is working to bring its most advanced artificial intelligence models “on soil” in Singapore, as the US AI company deepens its presence in the Republic through a new agreement with the government on AI safety and adoption.

DBS downgrades SGX to ‘hold’, lowers target price to S$20

[SINGAPORE] DBS Group Research has downgraded SGX to “hold” from “buy” and lowered its 12-month target price to S$20 from S$26.40.

Singapore to build digital bunkering data ecosystem

The Business Times turns 50 Five decades of milestones and moments that shaped Singapore’s success story - told through our headlines. Explore BT50 »

[SINGAPORE] Singapore will build a digital data ecosystem that captures bunkering data at source and automates the flow of this data with end-to-end security as it is transmitted to various parties in the value chain.

Singapore growth to stay firm, but AI boost to moderate in 2027: MAS

[SINGAPORE] The Republic’s economy is expected to continue expanding in the quarters ahead, though the pace of artificial intelligence-related activity is projected to moderate in the latter half of 2027.

MAS holds monetary policy settings, pausing after two straight tightenings

SINGAPORE] The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) kept monetary policy settings unchanged on Wednesday (Oct 14), pausing after two consecutive tightenings this year.

Nasdaq listing awaits Singapore’s US$1.5 billion AI drug-discovery biotech Nanyang Biologics

[SINGAPORE] Singapore-based biotech startup Nanyang Biologics (NYB) is preparing to make its Nasdaq debut through a special purpose acquisition company merger.