The Business Times
business-time-50

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today (Oct 14)

Summarise
Published Wed, Oct 14, 2026 · 06:22 PM
    • From left: Anthropic head of Apac policy Michael Sellitto; Anthropic co-founder Benjamin Mann; MDDI Permanent Secretary Chng Kai Fong; and Minister for Digital Development and Information Josephine Teo at the MOU signing. 
    • From left: Anthropic head of Apac policy Michael Sellitto; Anthropic co-founder Benjamin Mann; MDDI Permanent Secretary Chng Kai Fong; and Minister for Digital Development and Information Josephine Teo at the MOU signing.  PHOTO: ANTHROPIC

    Stories you might have missed

    Anthropic works to bring frontier AI models ‘on soil’ in Singapore, signs government pact

    [SINGAPORE] Anthropic is working to bring its most advanced artificial intelligence models “on soil” in Singapore, as the US AI company deepens its presence in the Republic through a new agreement with the government on AI safety and adoption.

    DBS downgrades SGX to ‘hold’, lowers target price to S$20

    [SINGAPORE] DBS Group Research has downgraded SGX to “hold” from “buy” and lowered its 12-month target price to S$20 from S$26.40.

    Singapore to build digital bunkering data ecosystem

    The Business Times turns 50

    Five decades of milestones and moments that shaped Singapore’s success story - told through our headlines.

    Explore BT50

    [SINGAPORE] Singapore will build a digital data ecosystem that captures bunkering data at source and automates the flow of this data with end-to-end security as it is transmitted to various parties in the value chain.

    Singapore growth to stay firm, but AI boost to moderate in 2027: MAS

    [SINGAPORE] The Republic’s economy is expected to continue expanding in the quarters ahead, though the pace of artificial intelligence-related activity is projected to moderate in the latter half of 2027.

    MAS holds monetary policy settings, pausing after two straight tightenings

    SINGAPORE] The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) kept monetary policy settings unchanged on Wednesday (Oct 14), pausing after two consecutive tightenings this year.

    Nasdaq listing awaits Singapore’s US$1.5 billion AI drug-discovery biotech Nanyang Biologics

    [SINGAPORE] Singapore-based biotech startup Nanyang Biologics (NYB) is preparing to make its Nasdaq debut through a special purpose acquisition company merger.

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    Daily Debrief

    Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services

    Feedback

    TRENDING NOW

    Malaysian Chinese bag-maker Liew Bin now sees value in protectionist measures as low-cost competition from China threatens Malaysian small and medium-sized enterprises.

    Once staunchly pro-China, Malaysian Chinese businesses are now distancing themselves from Beijing

    Should it trail its peers in performance, UOB may find it harder to attract and retain talent, and invest adequately in AI, technology and risk-management capabilities.

    Looking beyond looming CEO succession, should UOB potentially pursue a transformative merger?

    The divergence between stablecoin legislation in the US and Europe is striking, reflecting broader debates about monetary sovereignty and financial stability.

    Could stablecoins be the future of money?

    From shy teenager to outspoken philanthropist, Chloe Tong has come a long way.

    Grab CEO’s wife Chloe Tong on life with Anthony Tan and finding her purpose

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More