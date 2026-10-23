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Daily Debrief: What Happened Today (Oct 23)

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Published Fri, Oct 23, 2026 · 06:19 PM
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    • SGX’s Loh Boon Chye says there is “ample time... to plan thoughtfully and work through the arrangements” for a transition in the CEO role.
    • SGX’s Loh Boon Chye says there is “ample time... to plan thoughtfully and work through the arrangements” for a transition in the CEO role. PHOTO: SGX

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