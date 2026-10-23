Daily Debrief: What Happened Today (Oct 23)

SGX’s Loh Boon Chye says there is “ample time... to plan thoughtfully and work through the arrangements” for a transition in the CEO role. PHOTO: SGX

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From crisis to revival: SGX CEO Loh Boon Chye plans exit after lucrative decade-long pivot

[SINGAPORE] Loh Boon Chye – the man who steered the Singapore Exchange through a period of trading disruptions and into the highly profitable world of multi-asset derivatives – is preparing to step down after more than 11 years at the helm.

Singapore’s core, headline inflation moderate slightly in September to come in under consensus estimates

[SINGAPORE] Consumer price increases slowed in September, with core and headline inflation easing slightly, data from the Monetary Authority of Singapore and the Ministry of Energy, Trade and Industry showed on Friday.

AI tracking, no-burn policies: How SGX-listed plantation firms are responding to haze

The Business Times turns 50 Five decades of milestones and moments that shaped Singapore’s success story - told through our headlines. Explore BT50 »

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Office rents in Singapore’s central region rise 0.8% in Q3 over Q2, URA data shows

[SINGAPORE] Office rents in Singapore’s central region rose 0.8 per cent in the third quarter of this year over the preceding quarter.

Take-up of new private homes dives 45% in Q3 as prices accelerate with 1.4% rise

[SINGAPORE] The take-up of newly launched private homes took a 44.7 per cent hit in the third quarter of 2026, as developers launched fewer projects in a slow season while overall residential prices picked up their pace.

Malaysia, Thailand central banks join MAS cross-border payment initiative

[SINGAPORE] The Malaysian and Thai central banks have joined the Monetary Authority of Singapore’s cross-border digital money initiative, Bloom, as policymaker members.