Daily Debrief: What Happened Today (Oct 27)

In 2025, 70 listed entities, or 11.4% of the total 615 entities, did not appoint a lead independent director despite having a non-independent chairman. PHOTO: BT

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Chairman’s role in spotlight with raft of proposed new rules for Singapore boards

[SINGAPORE] The role and influence of a board chairman is coming under scrutiny in Singapore, with plans for new rules on board independence casting a spotlight on companies led by a chairman who is not independent.

Singapore appoints consultants ahead of UN nuclear watchdog’s review in 2027

[SINGAPORE] Two Singapore agencies have appointed international nuclear energy consultants to deepen the Republic’s capabilities in this sector, ahead of a review by the International Atomic Energy Agency in 2027.

Sembcorp inks pacts to build nuclear energy knowledge, industry collaboration

The Business Times turns 50 Five decades of milestones and moments that shaped Singapore’s success story - told through our headlines. Explore BT50 »

[SINGAPORE] Sembcorp’s wholly owned subsidiary Sembcorp Utilities announced separate memorandums of understanding with Singapore’s ST Engineering and Canadian engineering services group AtkinsRealis to exchange know-how and explore potential tie-ups in the nuclear energy sector.

iFast eyes growth opportunity in under-served mass-market banking segment

[SINGAPORE] Wealth platform iFast is eyeing significant potential in serving and banking mass-affluent and retail customers, said group CEO Lim Chung Chun at the company’s third-quarter results briefing on Tuesday.

Keppel Infrastructure Trust’s 9M distributable income falls 17% to S$140.1 million

[SINGAPORE] Keppel Infrastructure Trust on Tuesday reported a distributable income of S$140.1 million for the first nine months of 2026, down 17 per cent from S$168.9 million in the year-ago period.

HSBC’s quarterly profit jumps but shares slide after flat revenue for wealth business

[HONG KONG/LONDON] HSBC’s third-quarter profit surged 32 per cent as it benefited from favourable interest rates while avoiding hefty credit losses, but a marked slowdown at its wealth business underscored the challenge of sustaining its recent strong performance.