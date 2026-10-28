Daily Debrief: What Happened Today (Oct 28)

Minister K Shanmugam (left, centre) says the government will publicly name the CEOs and companies that voluntarily agree to assessments of their operations and supply chains. PHOTO: CMG

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MAS says banks should limit exposure or cut ties with clients over clear environmental breaches linked to haze

[SINGAPORE] Banks should take “stronger measures” against customers who clearly breach environmental laws, including limiting exposures or exiting the relationship, said the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS).

Shanmugam says firms linked to haze probe pledge cooperation; government to table changes to haze law

[SINGAPORE] Singaporean companies allegedly linked to haze-related activities have agreed to cooperate fully with the government, Senior Minister K Shanmugam told reporters following a meeting with their senior leadership on Wednesday (Oct 28).

About 11,000 homes planned on Maju Forest, Gillman Barracks sites with more greenery to be retained

The Business Times turns 50 Five decades of milestones and moments that shaped Singapore’s success story - told through our headlines. Explore BT50 »

[SINGAPORE] Some 11,000 homes are expected to come up at Maju Forest and Gillman Barracks over the next decade, under revised development plans that will preserve more greenery in both areas following public feedback.

Keppel seeks US$1 billion for Vietnam investments as it joins country’s international financial centre

SINGAPORE’S Keppel is exploring investment platforms that could raise up to US$1 billion for real estate opportunities in Vietnam, as it joins a group of 10 inaugural members of the country’s international financial centre in Ho Chi Minh City, or VIFC-HCMC.

Mainboard newbie Mi Material ends first day nearly unchanged at S$1.82 in active trading

[SINGAPORE] Semiconductor firm Mi Material rose slightly on its first day on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) mainboard on Wednesday.

Wilmar posts Q3 net profit of US$281 million amid higher costs, reverses year-ago loss

[SINGAPORE] Wilmar International posted a net profit of US$281 million for its third quarter ended Sep 30, reversing from a net loss of US$347.7 million in the corresponding year-ago period.

SGX RegCo seeks further disclosures from plantation firms, including links to haze notice recipients

[SINGAPORE] Singapore Exchange Regulation (SGX RegCo) is seeking further disclosure from seven Singapore-listed companies with agricultural operations and plantations in Indonesia over the forest fires and haze affecting the region, following an initial set of queries sent on Oct 16.