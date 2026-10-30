Daily Debrief: What Happened Today (Oct 30)

Mapletree Investments has three S-Reits in its portfolio – Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust, Mapletree Logistics Trust and Mapletree Industrial Trust. PHOTO: ST

Stories you might have missed

Temasek’s Mapletree Investments headed for SGX IPO in 2027: sources

[SINGAPORE] Temasek-owned property giant Mapletree Investments could be headed for an initial public offering in 2027, sources said, amid market chatter of preparations for a listing.

Singapore Q3 retrenchments rise to 4,800; resident unemployment edges up to 3%: flash data

[SINGAPORE] The number of layoffs rose to 4,800 in Q3, from 4,620 in Q2 – with Singapore’s Ministry of Manpower (MOM) on Friday (Oct 30) warning of “emerging weaknesses in parts of the labour market” in its flash data release.

Sheng Siong Q3 profit up 1.9% at S$44.6 million

The Business Times turns 50 Five decades of milestones and moments that shaped Singapore’s success story - told through our headlines. Explore BT50 »

[SINGAPORE] Supermarket operator Sheng Siong posted third-quarter profit of S$44.6 million for the period ended Sep 30, up 1.9 per cent from S$43.7 million in the previous year.

China remains MPACT’s ‘biggest pain’ as divestment hurdles persist

[SINGAPORE] Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust (MPACT) expects continued pressure on its China properties over the next year or so, but faces hurdles in divesting weaker assets at prices it considers acceptable.

Analysts cut target price for Wilmar amid regulatory overhang, higher raw material costs

[SINGAPORE] Analysts have reduced their target price for Wilmar International, citing regulatory risks arising from the haze-related probe, alongside higher raw material prices caused by El Nino.

AEM tumbles 8.6% along with Singapore and regional peers following Alphabet’s record plunge

[SINGAPORE] Investors dumped chip stocks in Singapore and the region on Friday (Oct 30) following a similar rout overnight on Wall Street.