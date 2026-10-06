The Business Times
business-time-50

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today (Oct 6)

Summarise
Published Tue, Oct 6, 2026 · 06:26 PM
    • PSD’s review followed claims in a working paper that civil servants had disproportionately bought properties near planned but unannounced MRT stations. 
    • PSD’s review followed claims in a working paper that civil servants had disproportionately bought properties near planned but unannounced MRT stations.  PHOTO: ST

    Stories you might have missed

    8 public officers referred to police over property buys near unannounced MRT stations: Chan Chun Sing

    [SINGAPORE] Eight public officers have been referred to the police following a government review of property purchases near locations subsequently announced as MRT stations, Coordinating Minister for Public Services and Minister-in-charge of the Public Service Chan Chun Sing said in Parliament on Tuesday (Oct 6).

    Retrenched PMETs who return on lower pay see median 25% wage cut

    [SINGAPORE] Retrenched resident professionals, managers, executives and technicians (PMETs) from financial services have frequently faced poorer re-employment outcomes, while overall, PMETs who return to work earning less see a median pay cut of around 25 per cent.

    DBS tops trades in smaller board lots on debut of revised SGX framework

    Asean Intelligence

    Get insights into businesses across South-east Asia

    Get the free report

    [SINGAPORE] At the debut of reduced board lot trading on the Singapore Exchange on Monday, 10-share lots emerged as the most commonly traded among a majority of actively traded stocks – led by DBS with about 5,000 such trades.

    Singapore data centre operator DayOne files for US IPO at potential US$20 billion valuation

    [SINGAPORE] Singapore-headquartered DayOne Data Centers filed for a proposed Nasdaq initial public offering in the US on Tuesday (Oct 6), joining the wave of AI and AI-related companies that are tapping the public equity markets.

    Singapore firms’ payment delays worsen for third straight quarter in Q3: SCCB

    [SINGAPORE] Payment delays among Singapore companies increased for the third consecutive quarter in the third quarter of 2026, driven by rising slow payments in the construction, manufacturing and retail sectors.

    MAS’ third EQDP shot of S$1.45 billion a catalyst for small and mid-caps to catch up: JPMorgan

    [SINGAPORE] Small and mid-cap stocks (SMIDs) stand to gain from a third tranche of Singapore’s Equity Market Development Programme (EQDP), with a S$1.45 billion injection that could be a “catalyst” for SMIDs to catch up, JPMorgan Chase said in a recent report.

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    Daily Debrief

    Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services

    Feedback

    TRENDING NOW

    PSD’s review followed claims in a working paper that civil servants had disproportionately bought properties near planned but unannounced MRT stations.

    8 public officers referred to police over property buys near unannounced MRT stations: Chan Chun Sing

    Among retrenched PMETs who have found work again, about six in 10 earn more than before their retrenchment at both the 12 and 24-month marks.

    Retrenched PMETs who return on lower pay see median 25% wage cut

    From shy teenager to outspoken philanthropist, Chloe Tong has come a long way.

    Grab CEO’s wife Chloe Tong on life with Anthony Tan and finding her purpose

    Some of the fastest growth is being recorded across a cluster of northern industrial provinces closely tied to electronics manufacturing and global supply chains.

    Vietnam’s northern provinces, not Hanoi or Ho Chi Minh City, are powering near 10% GDP growth

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More