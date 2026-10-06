Daily Debrief: What Happened Today (Oct 6)

PSD’s review followed claims in a working paper that civil servants had disproportionately bought properties near planned but unannounced MRT stations. PHOTO: ST

Stories you might have missed

8 public officers referred to police over property buys near unannounced MRT stations: Chan Chun Sing

[SINGAPORE] Eight public officers have been referred to the police following a government review of property purchases near locations subsequently announced as MRT stations, Coordinating Minister for Public Services and Minister-in-charge of the Public Service Chan Chun Sing said in Parliament on Tuesday (Oct 6).

Retrenched PMETs who return on lower pay see median 25% wage cut

[SINGAPORE] Retrenched resident professionals, managers, executives and technicians (PMETs) from financial services have frequently faced poorer re-employment outcomes, while overall, PMETs who return to work earning less see a median pay cut of around 25 per cent.

DBS tops trades in smaller board lots on debut of revised SGX framework

Asean Intelligence Get insights into businesses across South-east Asia Get the free report

[SINGAPORE] At the debut of reduced board lot trading on the Singapore Exchange on Monday, 10-share lots emerged as the most commonly traded among a majority of actively traded stocks – led by DBS with about 5,000 such trades.

Singapore data centre operator DayOne files for US IPO at potential US$20 billion valuation

[SINGAPORE] Singapore-headquartered DayOne Data Centers filed for a proposed Nasdaq initial public offering in the US on Tuesday (Oct 6), joining the wave of AI and AI-related companies that are tapping the public equity markets.

Singapore firms’ payment delays worsen for third straight quarter in Q3: SCCB

[SINGAPORE] Payment delays among Singapore companies increased for the third consecutive quarter in the third quarter of 2026, driven by rising slow payments in the construction, manufacturing and retail sectors.

MAS’ third EQDP shot of S$1.45 billion a catalyst for small and mid-caps to catch up: JPMorgan

[SINGAPORE] Small and mid-cap stocks (SMIDs) stand to gain from a third tranche of Singapore’s Equity Market Development Programme (EQDP), with a S$1.45 billion injection that could be a “catalyst” for SMIDs to catch up, JPMorgan Chase said in a recent report.