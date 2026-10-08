Daily Debrief: What Happened Today (Oct 8)

LTA is also seeking feedback on COE renewals and Category E. PHOTO: ST

Stories you might have missed

LTA proposes combining car COE categories, adding rebate-surcharge system

[SINGAPORE] The Land Transport Authority is proposing to merge two passenger car Certificate of Entitlement categories, A and B.

DBS, OCBC, UOB rout lops billions from STI as inflation, rate concerns spook investors

[SINGAPORE] Asia markets dipped on Thursday, tracking Wall Street’s overnight tumble amid the rising interest-rate environment and continued pressure on the oil market.

StarHub to acquire MyRepublic’s mobile business amid ongoing telco consolidation

The Business Times turns 50 Five decades of milestones and moments that shaped Singapore’s success story - told through our headlines. Explore BT50 »

[SINGAPORE] StarHub on Thursday said it will acquire MyRepublic’s mobile business. The value of the transaction is not fixed, but is dependent on the total 4G and 5G MyRepublic mobile subscribers, average revenue per user of active 4G and 5G subscribers, as well as subscriber lifetime.

Revolut to set up CBD office in Collyer Quay, puts S$350 million into Singapore expansion

[SINGAPORE] After seven years of operating out of co-working spaces, global digital banking and fintech platform Revolut is setting up a permanent office in Singapore.

OUE Reit confirms IOI Properties, CapitaLand in talks for One Raffles Place, says no binding deal reached yet

[SINGAPORE] OUE Real Estate Investment Trust on Thursday confirmed it was in exclusive talks with IOI Properties Group and CapitaLand Investment over the sale of its One Raffles Place property, clarifying that no binding agreement has yet been executed.

Malaysian chip designers eye new business through Japanese foundry Rapidus

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysian chip designers are gaining access to potential customers seeking to manufacture advanced chips at Japan’s Rapidus, opening opportunities to generate designs and an intellectual property business as Malaysia seeks to move up the semiconductor value chain.