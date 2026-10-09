Daily Debrief: What Happened Today (Oct 9)

Industry watchers say LTA’s proposed change to the COE system would solve the current issue of premium cars being treated as mainstream ones. PHOTO: BT

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Mooted COE changes will solve category issues, but higher premiums likely: observers

[SINGAPORE] The proposed changes to the Certificate of Entitlement (COE) system will solve problems with the current categories and help differentiate mass-market and luxury cars, said industry observers, but they are also likely to push premiums up and boost the take-up of private-hire vehicles.

ST Engineering opens tech-focused aircraft maintenance facility in Changi; to create over 500 jobs

[SINGAPORE] Singapore mainboard-listed ST Engineering officially opened its new commercial airframe maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facility within Singapore’s Changi Airport on Friday (Oct 9).

Malaysia plans US$112.5 billion budget for 2027 ahead of possible election

The Business Times turns 50 Five decades of milestones and moments that shaped Singapore’s success story - told through our headlines. Explore BT50 »

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia’s government on Friday proposed a moderately expansionary budget of RM459.8 billion (US$112.48 billion) for 2027, ramping up spending ahead of a possible election despite growing fiscal pressure from a jump in global oil prices.

MAS flags risks of using AI agents in digital-asset trading

[SINGAPORE] As artificial intelligence agents increasingly move beyond analysing information to also executing transactions, this gives rise to the question of managing risk, especially in the areas of liquidity and collateral, said Chia Der Jiun, managing director of the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) on Friday (Oct 9).

Frasers Hospitality CEO to step down; COO to lead business and report to Frasers Property

[SINGAPORE] Eu Chin Fen will step down as CEO of Frasers Hospitality, effective Jan 1, 2027, Frasers Property said in a statement on Friday (Oct 9) morning.

Temasek among investors in Nuveen’s US$698.6 million Australian debt fund

[SINGAPORE] Nuveen Real Estate has secured more than A$1 billion (US$698.6 million) in commitments at the first close of its latest Australian commercial real estate debt strategy, with the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments) and Singapore’s Temasek as returning backers.