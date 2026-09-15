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Daily Debrief: What Happened Today (Sep 15)

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Published Tue, Sep 15, 2026 · 06:45 PM
    • The 46,106 sq ft site in Lorong Puntong/Sin Ming Avenue can generate about 140 private housing units.
    • The 46,106 sq ft site in Lorong Puntong/Sin Ming Avenue can generate about 140 private housing units. GRAPHIC: KEW KEAT BOON, BT

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    Malaysian developer Eco World tops bids for Sin Ming area housing plot with S$1,612 psf ppr bid

    [SINGAPORE] A private housing site a stone’s throw from Bright Hill MRT station and the popular Ai Tong School saw a robust response at a state tender that closed on Tuesday (Sep 15), with a top bid coming in higher than expected.

    August new home sales slow as launches dry up during Ghost Month

    [SINGAPORE] New home sales in the seasonally slow “Ghost Month” period fell to 153 units in August, down 92.9 per cent from the 2,142 units moved in the same month a year earlier, data released by the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) showed on Tuesday (Sep 15).

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    [SINGAPORE] Business closures have continued to trend upwards in Singapore this year, reaching more than 38,000 in just the first seven months.

    Clifton Partners puts Townshend Road shophouses up for sale at S$60 million

    [SINGAPORE] A trio of freehold conservation shophouses in the Jalan Besar precinct that is owned by Clifton Partners has been put up for sale at an indicative price of S$60 million.

    ‘Not trying to solve world hunger’: GoTo takes pragmatic approach to AI

    [SINGAPORE] After two years of experimenting with artificial intelligence, GoTo is narrowing its bets.

    Internet connection disrupted for about 2,000 in Bishan, Thomson: NetLink Trust

    [SINGAPORE]  Some 2,000 Internet connections in Bishan and Thomson have been disrupted due to fibre cables that were damaged during construction works, NetLink Trust said on its website on Tuesday (Sept 15).

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