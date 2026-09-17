Daily Debrief: What Happened Today (Sep 17)

Higher Singapore dollar rates should support the net interest margins of DBS, OCBC and UOB. PHOTO: TAY CHU YI, BT

Stories you might have missed

Fed hike throws Singapore banks a margin lifeline; UOB most likely to feel impact

[SINGAPORE] The US Federal Reserve’s return to rate hikes could begin reversing one of the biggest earnings headwinds facing Singapore’s banks, although analysts expect the benefits to become more meaningful only in 2027.

Real-estate veteran Desmond Sim quits from CEO roles at Realion, ETC

[SINGAPORE] Property industry veteran Desmond Sim has resigned from his dual roles as group chief executive of Realion and CEO of ETC. An internal memo sent to staff on Thursday (Sep 17), seen by The Business Times, said he has stepped down from his roles and the board has accepted his resignation. His last day of service will be Oct 31, 2026.

Anti-AI sentiment cannot be ignored: Jasmin Lau

Asean Intelligence Get insights into businesses across South-east Asia Get the free report

[SINGAPORE] Even as there may be some anti-artificial intelligence feelings among workers and younger students, “these sentiments are not meant to be ignored”, said Acting Minister for Manpower Jasmin Lau on Thursday.

Analysts back Grab’s Atome buy, even if earnings boost takes time to arrive

[SINGAPORE] Analysts are broadly backing Grab’s phased US$1.5 billion acquisition of regional buy-now-pay-later platform Atome Financial, viewing it as a strategic shortcut to scale digital lending across South-east Asia despite deferred financial returns.

Beyond servers: Malaysia targets bigger share of AI economy

[KUALA LUMPUR] Beyond the concrete gates of Malaysia’s multibillion-dollar data centres lies the biggest artificial intelligence prize: a scramble to capture more of the AI supply chain, from chips and cooling systems to specialised hardware powering the regional tech boom.

Quarter of Singtel special discounted shares sold ahead of CPF Board transfer

[SINGAPORE] The planned transfer of Singtel Special Discounted Shares (SDS) from the Central Provident Fund (CPF) Board directly to holders’ Central Depository accounts remains on track for Nov 21, with a quarter of all SDS already sold.