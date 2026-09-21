Daily Debrief: What Happened Today (Sep 21)

Job vacancies have fallen to 68,600 as at June, with fewer open positions for professionals in financial services as well as information and communications. The Straits Times

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Laid-off locals took longer to find work in Q2 2026; job vacancies shrink 6.4%: MOM

[SINGAPORE] Retrenchments in the second quarter increased by more than previously estimated, even as a lower share of laid-off residents found new jobs, according to figures released by the Ministry of Manpower on Monday (Sep 21).

Singapore needs more diverse, high-growth listings given large-cap dominance: panellist

[SINGAPORE] Singapore needs to attract more diverse and high-growth companies to list in the country, to lower the dominance of large-cap companies on the bourse. Dr Li Xiaowei, deputy general manager and chief investment officer at Fullgoal Fund Management, said the Republic has to provide more unique investment opportunities that are different from what is available elsewhere in Asean and in China in order to attract more Chinese investors.

The Trump-Xi summit will be a maintenance check, not a breakthrough

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WHEN US President Donald Trump welcomes his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping to Washington on Thursday (Sep 24), it will mark the second meeting between the two leaders this year, a rare pace of summitry for a relationship more often defined by tension than dialogue.

SBF launches tool to help firms assess ‘future readiness’, address capability gaps

[SINGAPORE] The Singapore Business Federation on Monday (Sep 21) launched a new holistic diagnostic tool to help companies assess their future readiness, identify capability gaps and prioritise transformation efforts.

Suntec Reit to increase Singapore focus, sell three Australia properties

[SINGAPORE] Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust will focus on growing its Singapore assets, while reducing its overseas exposure, starting with Australia, following a strategic review of its portfolio.

Geopolitical risks remain top risk; more investors looking to increase cash exposure: Marsh survey

[SINGAPORE] Large asset owners are turning to cash, infrastructure and emerging markets amid global volatility, with geopolitics remaining a top risk among these investors, the 2026 Global Asset Owner Barometer survey by professional services firm Marsh has found.