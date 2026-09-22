Daily Debrief: What Happened Today (Sep 22)

MAS notes that the possible reassessment of AI-related asset valuations is a key risk factor. PHOTO: REUTERS

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One-third of Singapore-listed firms at risk in severe AI downturn: MAS

[SINGAPORE] Around 32 per cent of Singapore-listed companies will be at risk under a severe downturn in artificial intelligence-related investment and loss of revenue along the AI supply chain, a stress test by the Monetary Authority of Singapore has shown.

Singapore ‘always chooses Singapore’s side’ amid US-China rivalry: Chan Chun Sing

[SINGAPORE] Singapore does not avoid choosing sides amid intensifying competition between the US and China – it chooses based on its own national interest, Defence Minister Chan Chun Sing said on Tuesday (Sep 22).

Seatrium allocates S$200 million for new share buyback programme

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[SINGAPORE] Seatrium’s new share buyback programme will be worth S$200 million – double the size of its previous one – in a move it says shows its confidence in its long-term outlook.

Will S$70,000 per child entice couples to have kids? Worries over a dystopian future must be overcome

[SINGAPORE] While couples will be comprehensively supported in their parenthood journeys, might increasingly well-educated and well-informed couples baulk at having children, not just because having kids impacts lifestyles and household finances but also due to fear over what the future holds?

Singapore’s BDx starts construction of 640 MW AI data centre in Indonesia

[JAKARTA] Singapore-based data centre operator BDx Data Centers on Tuesday (Sep 22) broke ground on a 640-megawatt artificial intelligence data centre campus in West Java, Indonesia.

Safran launches US$22 million landing gear MRO facility in Singapore

[SINGAPORE] Aviation company Safran Landing Systems Services Singapore launched a major new site on Tuesday (Sep 22), expanding the French aviation giant’s Asia-Pacific maintenance, repair and overhaul capabilities.