Daily Debrief: What Happened Today (Sep 25)

The government is undertaking a review to address assertions made in a recently published research paper. PHOTO: ST

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Incidence of civil servants buying property near unannounced MRT stations “a concern”, but may not establish misconduct: PSD

[SINGAPORE] The government is undertaking a review to assess if there was misconduct in civil servants’ purchases of property due to privileged information on planned MRT stations, as recently published research contends.

StarHub could buy M1 at below Simba’s bid, but funding poses challenge: analysts

[SINGAPORE] StarHub could acquire M1’s telco business for less than the S$1.43 billion enterprise value agreed with Simba in 2025, but financing the purchase could prove challenging and may require StarHub to raise equity, analysts have said.

CEO wanted: Law Society blasts job ad for chief executive position to lead ‘institutional renewal’ amid police probe

Asean Intelligence Get insights into businesses across South-east Asia Get the free report

[SINGAPORE] The Law Society of Singapore has posted a job advertisement for a new CEO, days after news emerged that police are looking into matters raised in an internal audit of the professional body.

Lifting of wait-out period unlikely to trigger price surge in HDB resale market: NUS survey

[SINGAPORE] Market watchers do not expect HDB resale prices to surge after the government recently removed a 15-month wait-out period for private property downgraders.

Singapore SMEs set for bigger role as chipmakers localise supply chains: A*Star deputy chief

[SINGAPORE] The Republic’s small and medium-sized enterprises will play an increasingly important part in the semiconductor supply chain as big chipmakers localise their sourcing, said a senior official from Agency for Science, Technology and Research on Friday (Sep 25).

Singapore SMEs set for bigger role as chipmakers localise supply chains: A*Star deputy chief

[SINGAPORE] The Republic’s small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) will play an increasingly important part in the semiconductor supply chain as big chipmakers localise their sourcing, said a senior official from Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*Star) on Friday.