Daily Debrief: What Happened Today (Sep 29)
- Chee Hong Tat, minister for national development and deputy chairman of MAS, says there will be a new Investment Management Track under ONE Pass. PHOTO: JEAN LOW, BT
Stories you might have missed
MAS allocates S$1.45 billion to five asset managers in third EQDP batch: Chee Hong Tat
[SINGAPORE] The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) will allocate S$1.45 billion to five asset managers under the latest round of its Equity Market Development Programme (EQDP), taking total allocations under the initiative to S$5.4 billion out of its S$6.5 billion.
Number of listed companies an ‘outdated metric’ of Singapore market’s success: SGX chairman
[SINGAPORE] The number of companies listed on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) is an “outdated metric of success”, said its chairman Koh Boon Hwee, arguing that privatisations can be a healthy part of the capital cycle rather than a sign of weakness.
East Coast Road, Serangoon North View private-housing sites launched for sale
[SINGAPORE] The Urban Redevelopment Authority on Tuesday (Sep 29) released two residential sites for sale – one in East Coast Road and another along Serangoon North View.
UOB found ‘grossly negligent’ over Stamford Land rights issue advice, to pay S$1.9 million
[SINGAPORE] UOB has been ordered to pay Stamford Land S$1.9 million after the High Court found that the bank was “grossly negligent” in advising the property and hotel group on the allocation of shares in a 2021 rights issue.
GXS wants more secured loans, targets second-hand car market
[SINGAPORE] GXS Bank aims to have secured loans make up half of its lending book by next year, as the digital bank expands into vehicle financing to diversify a portfolio currently weighted towards unsecured lending.
Mapletree Industrial Trust to sell Minnesota data centre property for US$9.8 million
[SINGAPORE] Mapletree Industrial Trust (MIT) is set to sell a data centre property in the US for about US$9.8 million in cash after current tenant DataBank Properties gave notice of its intention to exercise an option to purchase the building.
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