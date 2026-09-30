Daily Debrief: What Happened Today (Sep 30)

The expansion will give Temasek greater access to opportunities in Central Asia and Africa, it says. PHOTO: ST

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Temasek intends to open Riyadh, Abu Dhabi offices in 2027 as it deepens Middle East push

[SINGAPORE] Temasek plans to open offices in Riyadh and Abu Dhabi in the first half of 2027, marking its first physical presence in the Middle East as the Singapore investment company deepens its exposure to the region.

Singapore can be a diversified source of supply for countries seeking alternatives: Grace Fu

[SINGAPORE] As countries look to diversify their supply chains, Singapore should position itself as a place where international businesses can find alternative sources of supply, said Minister-in-charge of Trade Relations Grace Fu on Wednesday (Sep 30).

Brokers maintain ‘buy’ on CDL despite investor reservations over strategic review

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[SINGAPORE] Brokers retained their positive calls on City Developments Ltd : C09 -0.54% (CDL) following its much-anticipated strategic review, as potential interest savings and gains from asset sales underpin their optimism despite a lukewarm investor response.

MAS seeks feedback on corporate governance regulations for banks, insurers

[SINGAPORE] The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) is seeking feedback on proposed changes to regulations covering corporate governance for banks, insurers and their designated financial holding companies.

Hwa Seng Builder, two China companies win S$1.2 billion Tuas Road Viaduct phase two contracts

[SINGAPORE] The Land Transport Authority (LTA) on Wednesday (Sep 30) announced the award of three civil contracts worth a combined S$1.2 billion for the construction of the second phase of the Tuas Road Viaduct.

Nasdaq-listed SEI opens Singapore office to grow Asian private market business

[SINGAPORE] When SEI’s largest client, a top-five global alternative asset manager, said that a Singapore office would support its business in Asia, SEI took note.