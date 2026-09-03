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Daily Debrief: What Happened Today (Sep 3)

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Published Thu, Sep 3, 2026 · 06:45 PM
    • Among employers with lower-wage workers, 86% say they are committed to giving built-in wage increases in 2027.
    • Among employers with lower-wage workers, 86% say they are committed to giving built-in wage increases in 2027. PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN, BT

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    Over half of employers plan hiring freeze, wage moderation despite better outlook: SNEF poll

    [SINGAPORE] More than half of employers plan to not increase headcount, and to freeze or moderate wages, in 2027, despite a slight improvement in their business outlook for the year, said the Singapore National Employers Federation (SNEF) on Thursday (Sep 3).

    CapitaLand Investment retrenches 90 Singapore staff in 2026 as part of restructuring

    [SINGAPORE] Real estate manager CapitaLand Investment (CLI) has cut 90 jobs – about 4 per cent of the Singapore workforce – in 2026, the firm told The Straits Times, without disclosing the functions that have been affected.

    Wealth of Singapore’s 50 richest diverges as OCBC, Sheng Siong boom offsets tech slide

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    [SINGAPORE] The ranks of Singapore’s 50 richest individuals have shifted from a year ago, though their aggregate net worth has stayed flat as a strong year for OCBC and Sheng Siong offset a nearly US$16 billion combined decline in the fortunes of Facebook co-founder Eduardo Saverin and Sea’s founders.

    From tokens to outcomes: Google Cloud’s global startups head sees AI cost shift, expands Singapore push

    [SINGAPORE] As artificial intelligence usage grows, more startups are shifting from measuring the cost of tokens used, to completing a task or achieving a business outcome.

    Malaysian banks post mixed mid-2026 results as record loan growth offsets margin squeeze

    [KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysian banks entered the second half of 2026 with record business-loan growth and a strong lending pipeline. But earnings momentum was mixed as margin compression, volatile non-interest income and higher provisions weighed on several lenders.

    Pension investor IFM sets up Singapore office to deploy private debt capital in Asia

    [SINGAPORE] Australia-based IFM Investors, which invests global pension capital, aims to deploy as much as US$250 million to US$300 million of debt capital for enterprises in South and South-east Asia in the near term.

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    The firm said it “periodically reviews its organisational structure” to ensure it remains aligned with its strategic priorities and long-term business needs.

    CapitaLand Investment retrenches 90 Singapore staff in 2026 as part of restructuring

    The list names (clockwise from top left) Meta’s Eduardo Saverin, CDL’s Kwek Leng Beng, Sea’s Forrest Li, Sheng Siong’s Lim Hock Chee, FEO’s Robert and Philip Ng.

    Wealth of Singapore’s 50 richest diverges as OCBC, Sheng Siong boom offsets tech slide

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