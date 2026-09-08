Daily Debrief: What Happened Today (Sep 8)

PM Wong committed to donate his full annual increment - which works out to S$1.4 million – to “suitable good causes” for the next five years. PHOTO:MDDI

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Benchmark ministerial pay to rise to S$1.8 million; ministers to only get one-off increase of up to 9%

[SINGAPORE] Benchmark political salaries and allowances for MPs will go up with effect from Oct 15, although not all officeholders will get an immediate pay raise.

Pine Grove’s S$1.78 billion en bloc attempt could get fresh start under opt-in to new rules

[SINGAPORE] Pine Grove, a 660-unit condominium in its fifth attempt at a collective sale, could get a leg up from new rules which would lower the consent hurdle it faces from 80 per cent to 70 per cent.

Air India investment has ‘not adversely affected’ SIA’s ability to serve Singaporeans for now: Jeffrey Siow

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[SINGAPORE] Minister for Transport Jeffrey Siow crossed swords with Workers’ Party MP Kenneth Tiong in Parliament on Tuesday (Sep 8) over loss-making Air India’s reported call to shareholders including Singapore Airlines (SIA) : C6L 0% for a fresh equity injection of US$1.5 billion.

Singapore tables Digital Infrastructure Bill following industry feedback, pledges to streamline implementation

[SINGAPORE] The Singapore government tabled a Bill to regulate data centres and cloud service providers, after respondents to an earlier public consultation sought greater clarity on its licensing regimes and implementation timeline.

Singapore construction firms brace for potential disruptions as haze risk lingers

[SINGAPORE] Construction and real estate firms in Singapore are preparing for possible productivity hits and work disruptions after the city-state’s air quality deteriorated to unhealthy levels for the first time in nearly three years.

Income Insurance axes sale of platform to Embed after firm allegedly failed to pay CPF

[SINGAPORE] Income Insurance has terminated the proposed sale of Hive, its digital insurance platform, to Singapore-headquartered fintech firm Embed Financial Group Holdings (EFGH).