Programme for the cultural diplomacy platform includes a business conference organised in partnership with BT

From left: Chen Huifen, BT editor; Jennie Chua, TRCL chairperson; Lee Suan Hiang, Spotlight Singapore organising committee’s chairperson; and Lim Yeong Seng, Millet Group’s chairperson, at the launch event of the Kobe edition of Spotlight Singapore. PHOTO: TRCL

[SINGAPORE] Culture, Community and Youth Minister David Neo and Heng Swee Keat, chairman of the National Research Foundation, will be attending the 20th anniversary edition of Spotlight Singapore in Kobe, Japan, joining 120 delegates from the city-state.

Singapore’s cultural diplomacy platform – which brings together enterprise, arts, culture and people-to-people exchanges – returns to Japan on Tuesday (Dec 1) as the two countries commemorate 60 years of diplomatic relations.

The six-day event also builds on their recently established strategic partnership.

It was last hosted in Japan in 2006, where the programme was held in Tokyo.

Singapore Ambassador to Japan Ong Eng Chuan will welcome the delegation in Kobe.

Neo, who is also second minister for education, will be the event’s guest of honour, while Heng headlines the business conference on Thursday, where he will participate in a fireside chat.

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This conference, organised in partnership with The Business Times, brings together leaders from the two countries to discuss innovation, sustainable growth, research commercialisation, healthcare and biotechnology.

It will also build new cross-border partnerships, with Singapore and Japanese partners taking part in a memorandum of understanding signing ceremony.

Speakers and panellists at the conference include:

Adjunct Associate Professor Danny Soon, CEO of the Consortium for Clinical Research and Innovation, Singapore, and executive director of the Singapore Clinical Research Institute;

Eigo Nosaka, founder, president and CEO of Treasure Factory;

Hiroaki Koizumi, founder of Rokusho-sha;

Kaoru Asano, senior executive adviser of Sysmex Corp;

Dr Sue-Anne Toh, co-founder and CEO of Novi Health;

Dr Tsuyoshi Nishiwaki, managing executive officer of Asics Corp; and,

Dr Zhou Lihan, co-founder and CEO of Mirxes.

Beyond the conference, the delegates – comprising business leaders, entrepreneurs, artists, youth and community partners – will attend industry exchanges across biomedical and health technology, advanced manufacturing, lifestyle and creative industries, and circular economy and sustainability.

They will also be presented with various arts and cultural displays, from the unveiling of a friendship mural to traditional dance and music performances.

The Kobe edition of Spotlight Singapore was first announced in June, at a launch event attended by BT editor Chen Huifen, TRCL chairperson Jennie Chua, Spotlight Singapore organising committee chairperson Lee Suan Hiang, and Millet Group chairperson Lim Yeong Seng, among others.

TRCL, an arts and culture not-for-profit organisation, manages and organises Spotlight Singapore, while Millet Group supports the platform.