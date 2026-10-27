Director of PR firm sacked for secretly recording internal meeting loses wrongful dismissal claim

The claimant has said the firm used the incident to deprive her of notice period salary

The claimant was fired while serving a three-month notice period after being told that her employment was being terminated without cause. PHOTO: BT FILE

[SINGAPORE] Secretly recording a company meeting could constitute misconduct that justifies immediate dismissal, a magistrate has said in throwing out a wrongful dismissal claim.

The claimant – identified only as JJT in court documents – was fired while serving a three-month notice period after being told in February that her employment was being terminated without cause.

The immediate termination letter was issued to JJT, then a managing director of a public relations firm, after the company’s president noticed she had covertly recorded a meeting attended by both of them and the firm’s chief human resources officer on Mar 3.

The session was a regular weekly business meeting where JJT responded to allegations of her workplace lapses while serving her notice period.

In a judgment dated Friday (Oct 23), Tribunal Magistrate Kerry Chan said that it was appropriate to set out the reasons for dismissing the claim of wrongful dismissal in full, adding that there were no reported Singapore judgments concerning the issue.

Noting that an employer may dismiss an employee without notice for misconduct under the Employment Act, Chan said the question was whether the claimant’s act of recording the meeting constituted misconduct that warranted immediate dismissal.

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She said the firm, which was not named in court documents, understandably had stringent policies and standards of confidentiality as its work in public relations involved being entrusted with confidential information from clients.

“The (firm’s) position was that a covert recording made in the context of employment in a public relations firm created a confidentiality risk and struck at the certainty that client information told to the (firm) in confidence would stay in confidence,” said Chan.

She said it did not mean that all covert recordings made by an employee amounted to misconduct that warranted immediate dismissal, noting that each case had to be considered on its own merits.

The case

The former director was initially told on Feb 23 that her employment was being terminated without cause.

She was given the option of either serving her three-month notice period or being placed on immediate garden leave with two months’ salary. She decided to work until May 22.

Days after being told that her employment would be terminated, JJT was hit with a formal misconduct warning detailing several lapses during her notice period.

Company leadership cited her unauthorised contact with a client, reaching out to a colleague on his day off, and attending a business meeting where she forgot her own team member’s name.

On Mar 3, JJT attended a meeting with the firm’s president and chief human resources officer.

During the meeting, JJT provided an explanation for her lapses and recorded the conversation using her phone.

As JJT was showing the firm’s president a WhatsApp message she had sent to her colleague about her employment termination, the president noticed on the screen that JJT’s phone was recording.

JJT subsequently deleted the recording and left her phone outside the room. The meeting ended shortly after.

The firm’s president later sent JJT an e-mail regarding the unauthorised recording of the meeting and said the company needed time to review the implications of her actions.

JJT was asked to pause all work while the firm conducted an internal review and to give a written explanation of what happened, including whether it was the first time she had recorded any internal discussions without consent.

On Mar 6, JJT was handed an immediate termination letter stating that recording an internal company meeting without consent constituted misconduct and a fundamental breach of the trust and confidence expected of employees.

The claimant argued her dismissal was wrongful because she placed her phone on the table to openly record the meeting solely as a note-taking aid to prepare an accurate written response, and had immediately deleted it upon request.

She also maintained that no confidential client information, financial figures or other business information had been discussed during the meeting.

She contended that the firm had used the recording incident as grounds to deprive her of the salary she would have earned through the end of her notice period on May 22.

The firm said that the director was not an ordinary rank-and-file employee, and added that if a senior leader covertly recorded her own management, every conversation thereafter would come into doubt.

It said that her dismissal was justified as a covert recording of an internal company meeting, without the knowledge or consent of the participants, was in itself a fundamental breach of the trust and confidence required in the employment relationship.

It added that as the most senior member of her business unit, JJT was held to the highest standard of professional judgment, and her contract had identified a breach of its confidentiality provisions as cause for termination without notice.

Destroy trust

Chan said the meeting was convened to discuss business matters of the firm, adding that it was irrelevant that at the point when JJT’s recording was noticed, only matters relating to her lapses had been discussed.

With the recording deleted, Chan said she could not determine its true purpose, and questioned why a recording was even necessary when JJT was already reading from prepared notes.

She added: “I do not consider the (firm’s) explanation of the effect of (JJT’s) act on the employer-employee relationship to be an overstatement: some acts of an employee are themselves sufficient to destroy the trust and confidence in an employment relationship regardless of what the employee’s intentions may have been, and even if the employee’s intentions have not been established to be malicious.”

She said that in the context of JJT’s employment with the firm, this was the case.

“The very act of (JJT) covertly recording the meeting was sufficient to destroy the trust and confidence in this employment relationship,” said Chan.

“To be clear, none of the above is to say that an employer will always be justified in taking the view that covert recordings made by an employee amount to misconduct that warrants summary dismissal.

“Each case will turn on its own facts, and the balance of factors may lead to a different outcome in different circumstances,” she added. THE STRAITS TIMES