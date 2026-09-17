Economists keep strong NODX outlook after August’s 46.2% surge, led by AI boom

But key uncertainties remain, including further tariff or policy action in the US

Key exports to most of Singapore’s top 10 markets grew year on year last month. PHOTO: TAY CHU YI, BT

[SINGAPORE] Economists continue to see a strong non-oil domestic exports (NODX) outlook following the key exports’ 46.2 per cent jump year on year in August, with OCBC raising its full-year forecast.

But economists remained watchful of risks, particularly of a normalisation of artificial intelligence-related demand and further moves in the external trade environment.

The latest print extends July’s revised 24.1 per cent rise and surpasses the 35.1 per cent consensus forecast in a Bloomberg poll.