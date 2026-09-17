Economists keep strong NODX outlook after August’s 46.2% surge, led by AI boom
But key uncertainties remain, including further tariff or policy action in the US
- Key exports to most of Singapore’s top 10 markets grew year on year last month. PHOTO: TAY CHU YI, BT
[SINGAPORE] Economists continue to see a strong non-oil domestic exports (NODX) outlook following the key exports’ 46.2 per cent jump year on year in August, with OCBC raising its full-year forecast.
But economists remained watchful of risks, particularly of a normalisation of artificial intelligence-related demand and further moves in the external trade environment.
The latest print extends July’s revised 24.1 per cent rise and surpasses the 35.1 per cent consensus forecast in a Bloomberg poll.
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