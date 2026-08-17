Economists raise full-year NODX growth forecasts after July’s 24.2% rise

AI-related demand expected to continue to support electronics shipments after a strong H1 performance

Enterprise Singapore earlier raised its full-year NODX growth forecast to a range of 14 to 16%, from 3 to 5% previously. PHOTO: BT FILE

[SINGAPORE] Economists have raised their full-year forecasts for Singapore’s key export growth, even after July’s non-oil domestic exports (NODX) reading came in below expectations.

Their forecasts were escalated on expectations that artificial intelligence-related demand will continue to support the electronics sector.

NODX grew 24.2 per cent year on year in July, extending a 20.8 per cent rise in June and marking a fifth straight month of double-digit growth.