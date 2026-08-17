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Economists raise full-year NODX growth forecasts after July’s 24.2% rise

AI-related demand expected to continue to support electronics shipments after a strong H1 performance

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Tessa Oh

Tessa Oh

Published Mon, Aug 17, 2026 · 07:31 PM
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    • Enterprise Singapore earlier raised its full-year NODX growth forecast to a range of 14 to 16%, from 3 to 5% previously.
    • Enterprise Singapore earlier raised its full-year NODX growth forecast to a range of 14 to 16%, from 3 to 5% previously. PHOTO: BT FILE

    [SINGAPORE] Economists have raised their full-year forecasts for Singapore’s key export growth, even after July’s non-oil domestic exports (NODX) reading came in below expectations.

    Their forecasts were escalated on expectations that artificial intelligence-related demand will continue to support the electronics sector.

    NODX grew 24.2 per cent year on year in July, extending a 20.8 per cent rise in June and marking a fifth straight month of double-digit growth.

    Singapore NodxSingapore economyTradeTrump tariffsSemiconductorsArtificial Intelligence

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