The Business Times
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Economists raise Singapore 2026 growth forecast to 5%; more see AI bubble as a top risk

45% of respondents in MAS’ latest poll see tightening of Singdollar policy band in October, up from 30% before

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Elysia Tan

Elysia Tan

Published Wed, Sep 2, 2026 · 12:00 PM
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    • One respondent sees a downward re-centring of the policy band at MAS’ upcoming meeting.
    • One respondent sees a downward re-centring of the policy band at MAS’ upcoming meeting. PHOTO: BT FILE

    [SINGAPORE] Private-sector economists have raised their 2026 growth projections for the Republic to 5 per cent, from 3.5 per cent previously.

    The median forecast in the Monetary Authority of Singapore’s (MAS) latest quarterly survey of professional forecasters is close to the upper end of the official forecast range of 4.5 to 5.5 per cent.

    Most respondents in the September poll, released on Wednesday (Sep 2), still see no immediate change in monetary policy – but expectations have shifted further towards tightening.

    Singapore GDPSingapore inflationMonetary PolicySingapore economySingapore manufacturingSingapore services

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