Banks raise forecasts in step with official upgrade to ‘around 6%’, but AI-led growth seen moderating in 2027

UOB, DBS and Maybank have each raised their 2026 forecasts to 6.1 per cent, just above the Ministry of Energy, Trade and Industry’s new forecast. PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN, BT

ECONOMISTS are raising their full-year 2026 growth forecasts in step with the official upgrade, after third-quarter gross domestic product was revised upwards on strong artificial intelligence-related demand.

The Ministry of Energy, Trade and Industry (METI) on Tuesday (Nov 24) upgraded its 2026 full-year growth forecast to “around 6 per cent”, from 4.5 to 5.5 per cent previously.

This was after Q3 GDP grew 6.1 per cent year on year, revised up from the advance estimate of 5.4 per cent and beating the median forecast of 5.6 per cent in a Bloomberg poll of economists.

Growth for the first nine months of the year came in at 6.2 per cent.

Global economic conditions have turned out stronger than expected since August, as AI-related production and exports continued to accelerate, said METI permanent secretary Beh Swan Gin at a media briefing on Tuesday.

He expects the strong momentum in global AI investments to continue for the rest of the year, even as higher inflation and borrowing costs weigh on global activity in the near term.

UOB, DBS and Maybank have each raised their 2026 forecasts to 6.1 per cent, just above METI’s new forecast.

UOB associate economist Jester Koh raised the bank’s previous forecast of 5.7 per cent to reflect the stronger Q3 outturn and what he expects to be resilient, near-trend growth in Q4.

DBS senior economist Chua Han Teng also raised his forecast from 5.7 per cent, citing the robust nine-month growth and likely firm expansion in the final quarter.

Maybank economists Chua Hak Bin and Brian Lee upgraded theirs from 5.6 per cent. Their revised forecast implies Q4 growth of about 5.6 per cent year on year.

OCBC chief economist Selena Ling said the upgrade of the official forecast is “well supported” by the stronger year-to-date performance, and that 2026 has turned out substantially better than originally expected, with the AI and electronics cycle playing an outsized role.

AI tailwinds

Economists pointed to AI-related demand as the main driver of the upside surprise. Wholesale trade grew 14.5 per cent year on year in Q3, its fastest pace since Q4 2010, said Maybank’s Dr Chua and Lee, while manufacturing expanded 8.5 per cent, led by electronics and precision engineering.

The Q3 expansion, however, was uneven. Dr Chua and Lee said the Monetary Authority of Singapore estimated that tech-related sectors accounted for 75 per cent of the quarter’s growth, and described the expansion as “K-shaped”, with consumption growth weakening.

Private consumption growth halved to 2 per cent in Q3, a three-year low, the Maybank economists noted, while retail trade and F&B services contracted.

METI’s Dr Beh attributed the weakness in retail trade and F&B services mainly to Singapore residents spending more overseas, pointing to outbound travel numbers. Inbound travel was also lower, he said, and the strong Singapore dollar was a further contributing factor to the weakness.

UOB’s Koh said the weakness in tourism-related segments, even as visitor arrivals recovered, pointed to cautious consumer behaviour amid a softer labour market.

Standard Chartered’s Jonathan Koh, senior economist and FX analyst, Asean, similarly noted that private consumption added to growth, but at the slowest pace in 12 quarters.

By expenditure, net exports contributed the most to growth, followed by private investment, he said. Wholesale trade added 1.9 percentage points to year on year GDP growth in Q3 and manufacturing, 1.8 percentage points, while information and communications contributed 0.4 percentage point.

OCBC’s Ling cautioned against equating strong aggregate growth with healthy conditions across all businesses and households, noting that resident unemployment edged up to 3 per cent and retrenchments rose to 4,800 in Q3.

Growth to normalise in 2027

METI forecasts 2027 full-year growth of 2.5 to 4.5 per cent. Dr Beh said committed AI investments should keep AI-related demand “relatively firm” in the quarters ahead, but the pace of growth in new AI investments is expected to moderate from its high level in 2026.

Most of Singapore’s key trading partners, including the US and China, are also expected to see slower growth, he added.

Economists similarly flagged the durability of the AI cycle as the main swing factor. StanChart’s Koh said a sharper-than-expected AI slowdown is the key downside risk in his view, with recent US chip restrictions, concerns over investment returns, project delays or a sharper financial market correction all capable of weakening the outlook.

OCBC’s Ling similarly said that a more abrupt loss of momentum in AI capex could turn the source of Singapore’s 2026 outperformance into its main cyclical vulnerability next year.

Among the banks that gave forecasts, projections for 2027 range from 3.4 to 4.2 per cent, all within METI’s range.

DBS kept its 2027 forecast at 3.5 per cent, in line with the midpoint of the official range. Chua said the upper end of METI’s range “will likely allow some upside surprises” if the AI cycle proves stronger than expected, while the lower end leaves room for downside risks to materialise.

UOB raised its 2027 forecast to 3.8 per cent from 3.2 per cent. Koh expects AI-related tailwinds to support growth in the first half before moderating in H2, amid slower capital expenditure growth among major US hyperscalers and tighter financial conditions.

Maybank lifted its 2027 forecast to 4.2 per cent from 3.3 per cent, at the upper end of METI’s range, as AI capex is likely to stay strong in H1.

The economists also flagged supporting factors including semiconductor capacity expansion and a robust megaproject construction pipeline.

OCBC’s Ling said the expected deceleration should be seen as normalisation from an exceptionally strong base rather than a sign of an impending downturn.

Asked about the new US Department of Commerce rule on AI chips and the recent pullback in sentiment towards AI, Dr Beh said existing demand remains firm because of committed orders, but a sharper correction in financial markets could spill over to broader economic activity.

On the chip rule, he said METI’s initial assessment was that the impact on Singapore will be “manageable”, given a moratorium on new data centre investments for several years, the small scale of new investments the country can accommodate, and the fact that the vast majority of its data centre operators do not serve remote access.

Sector performance

The goods-producing industries expanded 8.3 per cent year on year in Q3, easing from 11.2 per cent in Q2.

Manufacturing grew 8.5 per cent, slowing from 13.2 per cent, though it contracted 0.2 per cent quarter on quarter on a seasonally adjusted basis.

Construction accelerated to 9.5 per cent from 6.5 per cent.

The services-producing industries grew 6.1 per cent year on year, up from 5.4 per cent in the previous quarter.

Wholesale trade expanded 14.5 per cent, information and communications 6.2 per cent, and finance and insurance 3.8 per cent, slowing from 6.2 per cent.

Retail trade contracted 2.7 per cent and F&B services shrank 2.1 per cent, while accommodation grew 0.9 per cent.