With the revision, the first tier will be up to S$24,000 and the second will be up to S$32,000

Singaporeans’ eligibility for social support schemes in a given year is determined using the AV of their residential property in the preceding year. PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN, BT

[SINGAPORE] The Annual Value (AV) thresholds for residential properties, which the government uses to assess Singaporeans’ eligibility for social support schemes, will be raised from Mar 1, 2027.

There are currently two AV tiers for social support schemes, with individuals living in properties with lower AVs receiving more support.

The first tier, which currently covers properties with an AV of up to S$21,000, will be raised to S$24,000.

The second tier, which currently covers properties with an AV of more than S$21,000 and up to S$31,000, will be revised to more than S$24,000 and up to S$32,000.

The revised tiers take into account increases in the AVs of many residential properties since 2025, when the thresholds were last raised, said the Ministry of Finance on Monday (Nov 23).

The revision will help ensure that Singaporeans living in Housing & Development Board (HDB) flats and lower-value private properties remain eligible for social support schemes, despite increases in the AVs of their homes, the ministry added.

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Various government social support schemes, such as the goods and services tax voucher scheme and Workfare Income Supplement scheme, provide tiered benefits to ensure that Singaporeans with greater needs receive more support.

The AV of an individual’s residential property is one of the criteria used to determine eligibility for these schemes. Other criteria include income.

Singaporeans’ eligibility for social support schemes in a given year is determined using the AV of their residential property in the preceding year.

Hence, the 2026 AV will be used to determine eligibility for the first or second tier of benefits in 2027, the ministry added.