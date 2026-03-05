Budget 2026: Singapore faces stiff competition for talent, despite draws of new AI and tech-focused One Pass

The visa track offers greater career certainty, and Republic’s stability strengthens its appeal to global talent

One Pass (AI and Tech) aims to attract those who can build companies and strengthen Singapore’s ecosystem by transferring cutting-edge expertise to the local workforce. PHOTO: PIXABAY

[SINGAPORE] Recruiters and professional advisers said the new artificial intelligence (AI) and technology track under the Overseas Networks and Expertise (One) Pass could strengthen Singapore’s ability to attract top AI talent, although the Republic will still face stiff competition from larger global technology hubs.

Their comments came after the Ministry of Manpower announced on Tuesday (Mar 3) in Parliament that the track will be introduced in January 2027, replacing the existing Tech.Pass.

Manpower Minister Tan See Leng said the One Pass (AI and Tech) aims to attract “movers and shakers, rainmakers and network brokers” who can build companies and strengthen Singapore’s ecosystem by transferring cutting-edge expertise to the local workforce.