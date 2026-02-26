Economists raise Singapore’s 2026 growth forecast to 3.6%, majority see MAS holding in April

Headline inflation is projected at 1.5%

[SINGAPORE] Private-sector economists have turned more optimistic about Singapore’s 2026 growth outlook, with a slight majority expecting monetary policy settings to remain unchanged at the upcoming April review, according to the Monetary Authority of Singapore’s (MAS) latest quarterly survey of professional forecasters released on Thursday (Feb 26).

They expect 2026 full-year gross domestic product growth to come in at 3.6 per cent, up from the 2.3 per cent projection in December’s survey. This is close to the upper end of the official forecast range of 2 to 4 per cent, which was upgraded by the Ministry of Trade and Industry on Feb 10.

This is based on the views of 22 economists who responded to the MAS survey of professional forecasters sent out on Feb 10.

For 2027, GDP growth is projected at 2.5 per cent.

The improved outlook for 2026 comes on the back of better full-year prospects for Singapore’s manufacturing as well as wholesale and retail trade sectors.

Manufacturing growth is forecast at 4.3 per cent, up from 3.6 per cent in the previous survey, while full-year export growth is projected at 4.5 per cent, more than double the earlier 2 per cent estimate.

Among other sectors, wholesale and retail trade is expected to grow 4 per cent, up from 2 per cent previously.

Construction is projected to expand 5 per cent, unchanged from the last survey, while finance and insurance is seen growing 3.6 per cent, also unchanged.

Accommodation and food services is the only sector to see a downgrade, with growth forecast at 1.3 per cent, down from 1.6 per cent.

Respondents expect the economy to expand by 5.8 per cent year on year in the first quarter.

This comes after fourth-quarter growth in 2025 outperformed respondents’ expectations in the December survey. They had expected GDP to grow 3.6 per cent in Q4, but the eventual figure was 6.9 per cent.

Inflation expectation

Inflation expectations were little changed from December’s survey.

For 2026, headline inflation is projected at 1.5 per cent, unchanged from the previous round, while core inflation – which excludes accommodation and private transport – is forecast at 1.5 per cent, up from 1.3 per cent.

For 2027, the expectation for both headline and core inflation is 1.7 per cent.

Unemployment is expected to be 2.1 per cent by the end of the year, unchanged from the last survey.

While most respondents still expect no immediate change in monetary policy, expectations have shifted further towards tightening.

In the December survey, one respondent expected policy to be loosened in April via a reduction in the slope of the Singapore dollar nominal effective exchange rate policy band, while none anticipated easing in July or October. One respondent expected tightening in April, and two projected a tightening move in July.

In the latest survey, no respondents expect policy to be loosened in April or at the subsequent July and October reviews. Instead, 10 foresee tightening in April, five expect a move in July, and three anticipate tightening in October.

A majority of respondents expect policy to remain unchanged at each review. Eleven foresee no move in April, rising to 16 in July and 18 in October.

Risks to outlook

Geopolitical risks – including escalating trade tensions and wars – remain the most widely cited downside risk to Singapore’s economic outlook, named by 94.4 per cent of respondents. However, only 33.3 per cent ranked it as the top risk.

By contrast, while a potential burst of the artificial intelligence (AI) bubble was cited by a smaller share (66.7 per cent), it was more frequently ranked as the top downside risk, with 55.6 per cent identifying it as such.

The risk of an external economic slowdown (27.8 per cent) was the third most-cited downside factor, though none of the respondents ranked it as the top risk.

However, an AI-led technology up-cycle was also the most common upside risk, cited by 94.4 per cent and named as the top risk by 83.3 per cent. Other upside risks were resilient global growth and an easing of trade tensions.