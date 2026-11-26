He will replace Gerald Singham who has served as managing partner since 2020

Edric Pan will assume the top role at Dentons Rodyk & Davidson on Jan 1, 2027. PHOTO: DENTONS

[SINGAPORE] Edric Pan, the deputy managing partner at Dentons Rodyk & Davidson, will replace Gerald Singham as the law firm’s managing partner from Jan 1, 2027.

Pan will concurrently assume the roles of Dentons Asean CEO and Dentons global vice-chair.

Singham served as managing partner for six years and will step down at the end of 2026, having reached the firm’s contractual retirement age.

He will also step down from his role as Asean CEO. However, he will stay on as a senior consultant at the firm, having served nearly four decades there.

The leadership change marks an “important transition” for the firm, which celebrated its 165th anniversary this year, it said on Thursday (Nov 26).

It added that it looks ahead to its next phase of growth in Singapore and across the region.

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Two decades at the firm

Pan joined Dentons Rodyk in 2005. He was elected to the firm’s executive committee in 2017 and appointed deputy managing partner in 2022.

“He has also built a leading disputes practice, bringing nearly 30 years of legal experience across major commercial, insurance, employment and aviation disputes, including cases before Singapore’s highest courts,” the firm noted.

His accolades include being named a “leading individual for insurance” by both Chambers Asia-Pacific, which ranks the best law firms in the region, and The Legal 500 Asia-Pacific, a legal publication. He was also named an elite practitioner for insurance by Asialaw in 2026.

Singham is a senior partner in the firm’s corporate practice group.

His experience includes advising domestic and multinational clients on competition law matters. These include cartel investigations, leniency applications and advising on sectoral competition laws.