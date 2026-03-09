Intraco’s major supplier declares force majeure over Iran conflict

The Middle East situation has disrupted the supply of olefins used to make plastics, fibres and detergents

Intraco joins a growing list of companies in Singapore affected by force majeure notices amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. PHOTO: REUTERS

[SINGAPORE] Trading and supply chain solutions company Intraco has been hit by the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

A major supplier of its subsidiary Intraco Trading has declared force majeure, the company said in a bourse filing on Monday (Mar 9).

This supplier accounted for about 18 per cent of the subsidiary’s total purchases in the financial year ended Dec 31, 2025.

Intraco said it received a letter on Monday from the supplier stating that its ability to fulfil its contracted supply agreement has been “severely affected” by the conflict in the Middle East.

The US and Israel began a large-scale attack on Iran on Feb 28 after earlier negotiations on Iran’s nuclear programme were unsuccessful.

That has escalated into a wider conflict in the Middle East, with the Strait of Hormuz, located between Iran and the United Arab Emirates, experiencing severe disruption. The strait is a vital artery for international trade and a critical chokepoint for global energy supplies.

Intraco joins a growing list of companies in Singapore affected by force majeure notices.

Singapore petrochemical player PCS and oil refiner Aster also made such declarations last week over the escalating conflict, with analysts expecting more to follow.

In the case of Intraco Trading, its supplier’s letter stated that the situation has led to a significant disruption of olefins supply, resulting in many of its production lines being forced to stop for an extended period.

Olefins are hydrocarbons derived from petroleum and are widely used in manufacturing plastics, fibres and detergents.

The supplier notified Intraco Trading that the quantity of product it may deliver to the company will be communicated in due course. It added that the duration of the force majeure event remains uncertain and that it will notify the company once the event has concluded.

Intraco said it is seeking further clarification and information from the supplier and concurrently sourcing an alternative supply.

Shares of Intraco closed flat at S$0.38 on Monday, before the news.