However, NODX expansion is expected to moderate to 5% to 7% in 2027 from this year’s high base

The latest upgrade to the full-year NODX outlook follows a 45.8% year-on-year increase in Q3. PHOTO: ST

[SINGAPORE] The Republic is now headed for export growth of 30 to 32 per cent in 2026, with trade agency Enterprise Singapore (EnterpriseSG) citing “exceptionally strong performance” and “continued support from artificial intelligence-related demand” as it upped the non-oil domestic exports (NODX) forecast.

The latest upgrade to the full-year NODX outlook follows a 45.8 per cent year-on-year increase in the third quarter, according to a quarterly review released by EnterpriseSG on Tuesday (Nov 24).

The double-digit growth in Q3 extended the expansion of 27.4 per cent recorded in Q2. This prompted EnterpriseSG to raise its official forecast range from 3 to 5 per cent.

However, NODX growth is expected to moderate to 5 to 7 per cent in 2027 from this year’s high base.

EnterpriseSG also warned that downside risks include “a sharper-than-expected correction in AI-related demand and prolonged conflict in the Middle East”.

Tariffs take a back seat

While the US government’s tariff-heavy approach to international trade raised concerns earlier in 2026, significant exemptions for semiconductors and pharmaceuticals – key industries in Singapore’s manufacturing sector – have eased some initial concerns.

The Business Times Insights Asia Pacific Sustainability Index 2026 Sustainability has reached Apac boardrooms but are board members sufficiently equipped? Find out more in our report. ACCESS THE INSIGHTS

“Tariff concerns have clearly taken a back seat,” Selena Ling, chief economist at OCBC, told The Business Times, citing the exceptional performance of electronics NODX in 2026.

Q3 NODX growth continued to be driven by electronics exports, which surged by a record 117 cent year on year, up from 88.1 per cent in Q2.

The electronics cluster saw year-on-year increases in shipments of integrated circuits (83.2 per cent), disk media products (313.7 per cent) and personal computers (166.3 per cent).

Growth was also supported by the non-electronics sector, with shipments rising by 20.8 per cent in Q3, compared with 8 per cent previously.

EnterpriseSG attributed the increase to “support from the lumpy exports of structures of ships and boats”, as well as to growth in shipments of specialised machinery (40.2 per cent) and non-monetary gold (70.1 per cent).

Ling noted that the strong performance of Singapore’s exports in 2026 “could also have been due to front-loading ahead of anticipated tariffs”, while uplift from AI capex globally will also make normalisation likely on the back of a “more challenging” base effect in 2027.

Moody’s Analytics senior economist Denise Cheok noted that AI-related demand “has provided a buffer against tariffs and geopolitical headwinds”.

However, pointing to growing investor concerns over AI financing and valuations, as well as uncertainty over regulations on AI use and data centre operations, she told BT: “The growing reliance on the AI boom leaves the economy increasingly vulnerable to a correction.”

AI bubble? Probably not

Asked whether US restrictions on exports of advanced AI chips to South-east Asia could hurt the electronics sector, Maybank economist Brian Lee told BT that the new restrictions should have a limited direct impact on Singapore exports – though “there could be second-order impact on electronic demand if data centre investment in the region slows”.

Vishrut Rana, senior economist at S&P Global Ratings, noted that developments such as fresh US chip export controls and market concerns about high AI-related infrastructure spending “could dampen global investment plans in coming quarters”.

However, “there is a strong order pipeline for electronics infrastructure from Asian economies”, he told BT.

Though industry hyperscalers – cloud and data centre operators enabling AI expansion – have guided for a slowdown in capex growth, S&P Global Ratings nevertheless estimates that capex from the top hyperscaler players will be larger in 2027 than in 2026.

If the hyperscalers were to pull back on investments simultaneously, they would risk triggering a sudden collapse in the global AI industry, which “could hit semiconductors, advanced packaging, equipment and Singapore’s associated trade and manufacturing activity”, said Ling – but added that such an “AI bubble scenario” is not her base case.

Cheok said: “A financial correction might not necessarily cause tech exports to collapse. The bursting of the dotcom bubble in the early 2000s did not end the build-out of communications infrastructure. Likewise, an AI bust is unlikely to end demand for chips.”

Trading partners

In Q3 2026, Singapore recorded NODX growth across its major export markets, led by the US (74.4 per cent), mainland China (46.6 per cent) and Taiwan (58.5 per cent).

Electronics NODX growth was driven by the US, Taiwan and South Korea, while non-electronics NODX growth was led by mainland China, Hong Kong and South Korea.

Total merchandise trade grew by 44.4 per cent, compared with 40 per cent in Q2, while total services trade rose by 14.6 per cent, up from Q2’s 12.1 per cent.