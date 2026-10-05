Singapore retail sales growth slows to 0.7% in August, misses forecasts

Sales increase in eight out of 14 categories on an annual basis

On a seasonally adjusted, month-on-month basis, retail sales fall 1% in August, reversing the previous month’s 0.6% expansion. PHOTO: TAY CHU YI, BT

[SINGAPORE] Retail sales rose 0.7 per cent in August, down from July’s 1.3 per cent growth and well below private-sector economists’ expectations, data from the Singapore Department of Statistics showed on Monday (Oct 5).

According to a Bloomberg poll, economists had forecast a median 2 per cent growth.

Year on year, most retail sectors recorded growth in sales. The increase was led by cosmetics, toiletries and medical goods, and computer and telecommunications equipment.

Excluding motor vehicles, parts and accessories, retail sales increased 1.6 per cent, up marginally from July’s 1.3 per cent growth.

On a seasonally adjusted, month-on-month basis, retail sales fell 1 per cent in August, reversing the previous month’s 0.6 per cent expansion.

Excluding motor vehicles, parts and accessories, retail sales inched up 0.6 per cent on the month, compared with July’s 0.4 per cent expansion.

Across all retail sales categories in August:

Year on year: 0.7 per cent

Year on year, excluding motor vehicles, parts and accessories: 1.6 per cent

Month on month, seasonally adjusted: -1 per cent

Month on month, seasonally adjusted, excluding motor vehicles, parts and accessories: 0.6 per cent

Total retail sales value: S$4.5 billion

Year on year, sales grew in eight of the 14 categories:

Cosmetics, toiletries and medical goods: 11.2 per cent

Computer and telecommunications equipment: 10.7 per cent

Recreational goods: 4.3 per cent

Petrol service stations: 3.2 per cent

Department stores: 1.6 per cent

Supermarkets and hypermarkets: 1.6 per cent

Furniture and household equipment: 1.1 per cent

Wearing apparel and footwear: 0.7 per cent

These categories posted a decline:

Motor vehicles, parts and accessories: -4.6 per cent

Others: -4.3 per cent

Watches and jewellery: -2.7 per cent

Food and alcohol: -1.1 per cent

Minimarts and convenience stores: -0.6 per cent

Optical goods and books: -0.5 per cent

F&B services growth

Year on year: -1.6 per cent

Month on month, seasonally adjusted: 1.5 per cent

The segments within the F&B sector posted mixed performance year on year: