Singapore to study delinking MP allowances from ministerial salary benchmark

POLITICAL SALARIES REVIEW

MP allowances will still rise to S$18,500 a month, from S$13,750, to account for inflation

MPs allowances are currently pegged at 17.5% of the starting-grade MR4 benchmark annual salary. PHOTO: BT FILE

[SINGAPORE] A study is underway to establish a new basis for sizing MP and mayor allowances that is delinked from the starting-level ministerial salary benchmark, said Coordinating Minister for Public Services Chan Chun Sing on Tuesday (Sep 8).

He said the review committee for political salaries had observed that considerations for community-related roles such as MPs and mayors may differ from those for full-time political office holders.

It recommended that the government study a payment structure that remains adequate for these roles to carry out their duties, without being pegged to the MR4 benchmark for starting-level ministers.

MPs allowances are currently pegged at 17.5 per cent of the MR4 benchmark annual salary. While the study is underway, the government will accept the committee’s recommendation to raise MP allowances to S$18,500 a month, from S$13,750, to account for inflation, Chan said.

He added that this update follows the 2012 committee’s earlier assessment that the level of MP allowances was appropriate at the time, and that adjusting for inflation over the period is consistent with that assessment.

Separately, the government also accepted the committee’s recommendation to raise the allowance for Non-Constituency MP (NCMP), from 15 per cent of an MP’s annual allowance to 30 per cent – translating to S$5,550 a month.

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Chan said the increase reflects the conferment of full voting rights to NCMPs since 2017, and brings their allowance into better alignment with their parliamentary responsibilities.

The revised allowances for all MPs, including NCMPs, will take effect from Oct 15, alongside the wider salary adjustments.

Other salaries

Separately, the government accepted the committee’s recommendation to retain the existing approach for statutory appointment holders, with established pegs to the political salary framework.

The president’s monthly salary will continue to be pegged to the prime minister’s monthly salary, while the speaker’s salary remains pegged at 50 per cent of the MR4 benchmark salary.

The deputy speaker’s annual package will stay pegged at 15 per cent of the speaker’s salary.

Chan said the committee had recommended studying the peg for speaker and deputy speaker further, to consider whether the packages might be better aligned with the formulation used for the president’s monthly salary. The government will study this recommendation.

Salaries for the president, speaker and deputy speaker will be adjusted in line with the updated MR4 benchmark salary from Oct 15, with the government to move the necessary amendments and motions in Parliament in October.