Extending subsidies to the private sector could broaden access for patients

Fertility and maternal health are already issues of concern, with Singapore’s total fertility rate falling to a historic low of 0.87 in 2025. IMAGE: TEOH YI CHIE, BT, WITH AI ASSISTANCE

[SINGAPORE] The Republic has been described as “a prime example of a mature in-vitro fertilisation (IVF) market”, with widespread access and partial public funding contributing to a high penetration rate of more than seven cycles per 1,000 women.

Fertility and maternal health are issues under review by Singapore’s national Marriage and Parenthood Reset Workgroup, as the country’s total fertility rate fell to a historic low of 0.87 in 2025.

Though Singapore-specific data is hard to come by, the value of the Asia-Pacific assisted reproductive technology (ART) market is estimated to be in the billions of dollars.

One cycle of IVF at a public clinic could set would-be parents back by S$15,000 to S$18,000, while private facilities charge around S$20,000 to S$25,000. The Ministry of Health (MOH) disclosed in 2024 that IVF cycle costs at public hospitals rose by about 2 per cent each year in the decade prior.

The Singapore government offers co-funding of up to 75 per cent for assisted conception procedures – such as IVF, intrauterine insemination and the testing of embryos for genetic diseases before they are implanted in the womb.

Most IVF cycles are performed in public assisted reproduction centres, says an MOH spokesperson, and the market share has remained stable between 2023 and 2025.

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“However, (the) private-sector’s share of MediSave (amounts) claimed is increasing, arising from higher withdrawals per claim, which could be due to the charges by private providers,” says the spokesperson.

Could a review of the government’s fertility health policies boost the fertility market as well as provide uplift to private healthcare players?

“One of the key structural business challenges for private fertility providers in Singapore is competing for patients without access to the same financing support available in the public sector,” says Choy Shook Yee, chief commercial officer of Temasek-backed Foundation Healthcare.

That lack of co-funding “creates a different cost proposition for private providers and can influence patient choice, particularly given the costs involved in fertility treatment”, she adds.

Upcoming policy changes could include increases in government co-funding for ART, higher MediSave claim limits and more funded ART cycles, suggests Institute of Policy Studies senior research fellow Tan Poh Lin.

Private ART providers tell The Business Times that extending subsidies to the private sector could broaden access for patients, which is significant because time is of the essence for conception.

But, even if funding is extended to private providers, companies do not expect an instant bonanza.

“From a patient perspective, any subsidy should ideally translate into reduced out-of-pocket costs while maintaining transparency in billing,” says a spokesperson for IHH Healthcare, whose portfolio includes Mount Elizabeth Fertility Centre.

Any changes to funding “could also encourage providers to continually review their care delivery models to ensure that treatments remain accessible, sustainable and competitively priced”, he says, adding that IHH would also review its fee structure to take into account factors such as clinical requirements, quality standards and “prevailing market conditions”.

Thomson Medical’s acting CEO Cassandra Loh says the most immediate impact of expanded co-funding would be a smaller price gap between public and private options.

She tells BT: “There may be some adjustments to the fee structure in the private market, but as pricing has been quite stable across the board, we do not anticipate major shifts in the overall market.”

Costs and competition

Putting aside the potential for broader access to government funds, procedure prices in the private market are also contingent on business factors such as operating costs.

The IHH spokesperson notes that the assisted fertility industry “requires significant investment in clinical expertise, technology, laboratory capabilities and quality assurance”.

And, even as demand for ART services is booming, the Singapore market has only “a limited pool of highly specialised fertility specialists”, Foundation Healthcare’s Choy notes.

As a result, competition is based “not only on price, but also on clinical outcomes, patient experience, accessibility and continuity of care”, she says.

Read the full story – Stork options: Singapore’s IVF market sees patient demand amid birth dearth