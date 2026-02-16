Singapore’s key exports up 9.3% in January, fuelled by electronics shipments

Key exports to all but two of Singapore’s top 10 markets grow

Electronics exports jumped 56.1 per cent on the year, more than double the preceding month’s 24.9 per cent increase. PHOTO: BT FILE

[SINGAPORE] The Republic’s key exports expanded by a slower-than-expected 9.3 per cent year on year in January, driven by electronics shipments due to strong artificial-related (AI) demand and a low base, data from Enterprise Singapore (EnterpriseSG) showed on Monday (Feb 16).

January’s expansion extends December’s 6.1 per cent growth. Private-sector economists had projected a 12.5 per cent year-on-year expansion, according to a Bloomberg poll.

Both electronics and non-electronics exports grew in January.

Electronics exports jumped 56.1 per cent on the year, more than double the preceding month’s 24.9 per cent increase. This was supported by strong AI-related demand and a low base from a year ago.

Integrated circuits (80.5 per cent), disk media products (70.2 per cent) and PCs (24 per cent) contributed the most to the expansion in electronic NODX.

Meanwhile, non-electronics shipments fell 3 per cent, after December’s 0.8 per cent increase. The biggest declines came from specialised machinery (-15.6 per cent), food preparations (- 49.2 per cent) and petrochemicals (-24.5 per cent).

Overall, total trade increased by 23.8 per cent year on year in January as both exports and imports rose. This extends the 12.3 per cent increase in December.

In January, key exports to all but two of Singapore’s top 10 markets grew.

NODX to the United States contracted by the largest extent at 45.3 per cent, worsening from its 36.3 per cent decline the previous month. This was followed by Indonesia at 16.9 per cent contraction, extending 27.9 per cent decline the month before.

In contrast, NODX to all other markets posted growth in January. This was led by the European Union at 43.7 per cent, reversing a 5.4 per cent decline the previous month. Thailand followed with a 39.3 per cent rise, reversing a 17.9 per cent decline.

Earlier last week, EnterpriseSG raised Singapore’s NODX growth forecast for 2026 to 2 to 4 per cent, from zero to 2 per cent previously. This is on the back of a slightly improved global economic outlook.