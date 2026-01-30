If the government accepts the recommendations and takes on a greater appetite for risk, Singapore must also become more accepting of failure

A certain failure rate may be a worthy price to pay for those emerging companies that do eventually flourish. PHOTO: TAY CHU YI, BT

[SINGAPORE] At first glance, the initial recommendations under the Economic Strategy Review (ESR) may seem unsurprising. This is far from the first time that we have heard about the importance of being a global hub, innovating, using artificial intelligence, going abroad and lifelong learning.

Yet, several of the seven recommendations do suggest a shift in mindset – one that is required not least by the government itself, if it accepts these recommendations.

This same shift features in one of two objectives set forth by the ESR: to “work harder and smarter, take some risks, and explore innovative and bold solutions” for greater growth. Specifically, the need to “take some risks”.