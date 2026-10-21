EnterpriseSG to commit over S$45 million to help manufacturers adopt AI solutions

The aim is to help such firms improve productivity, optimise operations and strengthen competitiveness

Minister of State for Energy, Trade and Industry Gan Siow Huang wants AI to be accessible to both large manufacturers and SMEs. PHOTO: ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT BOARD

[SINGAPORE] More than S$45 million will be set aside over the next three years to help manufacturers access ready-to-deploy artificial intelligence solutions, said Minister of State for Energy, Trade and Industry Gan Siow Huang on Wednesday (Oct 21).

The investment comes under Enterprise Singapore’s (EnterpriseSG) Catalytic AI Solutions initiative, which is aimed at helping manufacturers overcome common barriers to AI adoption.

Through the initiative, they can access ready-to-deploy AI solutions to improve productivity, optimise operations and strengthen their competitiveness.

“We want AI to be accessible not just to large manufacturers, but also to our small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs),” said Gan at the relaunch of Industrial Transformation Asia-Pacific (ITAP).

SMEs can adopt AI tools to optimise product and component design, automate the processing of requests for quotation, and enhance production scheduling and predictive maintenance.

This year’s ITAP, held on Wednesday (Oct 21) and Thursday, was organised by SMF and Deutsche Messe, the organiser of the Hannover Messe manufacturing trade fair in Germany.

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It was attended by manufacturers, technology providers, policymakers and researchers in the field of advanced manufacturing.

Advancing AI in manufacturing

With manufacturing accounting for about a fifth of Singapore’s gross domestic product, Gan said that advanced technologies could help the sector improve productivity and competitiveness.

“Advanced technologies such as robotics, digital twins and AI can help our manufacturers raise productivity, strengthen competitiveness and bring about skilled roles for our workforce,” she added.

The AI push follows the announcement of the AI Mission in Advanced Manufacturing by Prime Minister Lawrence Wong at this year’s Budget. The mission aims to use AI to boost manufacturing output and raise productivity.

Gan noted: “This involves anchoring best-in-class plants, advancing product and process innovation in manufacturing, and building a strong base of industrial AI companies that develop AI solutions from Singapore and export them to the rest of the world.”

She also announced the next phase of the AI Centre of Excellence for Manufacturing, which will tackle more complex manufacturing challenges, support end-to-end AI transformation and broaden adoption of the technology in the sector.

The centre, established in 2024, will work more closely with institutes of higher learning, frontier AI startups and technology providers to develop industry-ready AI solutions.

New partnerships

Several memorandums of understanding were signed at the event.

These included a partnership between the Singapore Manufacturing Federation (SMF) and Republic Polytechnic to support SME and enterprise transformation, and future talent development.

In another collaboration, SMF, the Monetary Authority of Singapore’s Gprnt and the Asia-Pacific Green Alliance will work to mutually recognise and streamline sustainability credentials for SMEs.

“We also want more Singaporeans, whether fresh graduates or mid-career workers, to see advanced manufacturing as an exciting career,” Gan said.

She cited the Manufacturing and Talent Connection Hub – a jobs portal developed in collaboration with several organisations including the Ministry of Energy, Trade and Industry and the Economic Development Board – which brings job opportunities together on a single platform.

“As Singapore continues to build an advanced manufacturing ecosystem, platforms such as ITAP will be instrumental in cultivating our various strengths,” she added.

“This is how we will keep Singapore a trusted global node for advanced manufacturing, create new opportunities for our companies and good jobs for our people.”