Extra S$300 in CDC Vouchers, U-Save rebates for households as part of S$900 million support package

ComCare Interim Assistance will also be enhanced for lower-income households

Transport Minister and Second Minister for Finance Jeffrey Siow announced the second tranche of assistance measures in response to the Middle East situation on Jul 29. PHOTO: ST

[SINGAPORE] Households will get more CDC Vouchers and larger U-Save rebates to help them cope with cost pressures, as part of a S$900 million package announced on Wednesday (Jul 29).

ComCare Interim Assistance will also be enhanced to support lower-income families.

The household measures comprise about two-thirds of the package, which also includes support for businesses, such as a one-off cash grant for small and medium-sized enterprises.

This new package aims to “support households and businesses through this period of uncertainty”, said Second Minister for Finance Jeffrey Siow at a press conference.

This is the second tranche of support in response to the Middle East conflict, following an earlier S$1 billion support package announced in April.

That earlier package also included moves for both households and businesses, building upon existing measures in Budget 2026.

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CDC Vouchers, U-Save rebates

All Singaporean households will get an additional S$300 in CDC Vouchers next January, valid till Dec 31, 2027.

Together with the S$500 disbursed in June, this brings the total amount received in CDC Vouchers for the financial year 2026 to S$800.

There will also be higher U-Save rebates for eligible households living in Housing & Development Board (HDB) flats, in October and January. This is on top of the enhanced April and July rebates in Budget 2026.

Previously, households were meant to get S$55 to S$95 in U-Save rebates in October and January. With the additional U-Save rebates announced, households will now get S$110 to S$190 per quarter, depending on the type of their flat.

“This amount should fully offset the impact of higher utility bills for most households living in a four-room or smaller HDB flat until March next year,” said Siow.

More help for lower-income households

There will also be enhancements to ComCare Interim Assistance, for lower-income households facing temporary financial difficulties.

First, greater flexibility will be exercised with the eligibility threshold of S$800 in monthly per capita household income. This means that households may apply even if they exceed this threshold.

The amount of assistance will also be increased to at least S$250 per month, for up to three months. These changes will apply from August to December this year.

Asked about the utilisation of earlier vouchers given to households, Senior Minister of State for Trade and Industry Low Yen Ling provided some figures as at Jul 28.

For SG60 Vouchers provided last year, S$978 million were spent, with another S$775 million spent of SG60 Vouchers for seniors specifically.

For CDC Vouchers, S$345 million has been spent of those disbursed in January, and S$285 million of those disbursed in June.

Neighbourhood businesses have said that the vouchers have helped to bring younger customers to the heartlands, noted Low.