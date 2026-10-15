EY ex-managing partner Max Loh appointed chair of Singapore Institute of Directors

He succeeds former PwC Singapore executive chairman Yeoh Oon Jin

Max Loh (left) has served on the SID Governing Council since 2019; Yeoh Oon Jin is stepping down after three years as chair. PHOTOS: SID

[SINGAPORE] Former EY managing partner Max Loh has been appointed chair of the Singapore Institute of Directors’ (SID) Governing Council.

He succeeds Yeoh Oon Jin, who is stepping down after three years.

The appointment was announced at SID’s 28th annual general meeting on Thursday (Oct 15), as the institute unveiled a broader renewal of its Governing Council.

Loh has served on the council since 2019 and was previously its treasurer and second vice-chair. He was formerly EY’s managing partner for Asean, Singapore and Brunei, before retiring in July 2022.

He is chairman of the Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore and deputy chairman of the Building and Construction Authority.

Loh also sits on the boards of the Communicable Diseases Agency, CapitaLand Ascott Trust, Samudera Shipping and SPH Media, which publishes The Business Times.

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Yeoh, 65, retired as executive chairman of PwC Singapore after 38 years at the firm. He is currently chairman of Singapore Pools and sits on the boards of the Singapore Exchange, Singapore Airlines and Trust Bank Singapore.

During Yeoh’s tenure, SID launched the SID Chairpersons Guild and SID Board Academy, as well as guides on cybersecurity and artificial intelligence.

SID’s individual membership grew by more than 50 per cent to 5,634 in 2026, from 3,640 in 2023, while more than 2,000 directors now hold SID accreditation.

Established in 1998, SID is Singapore’s national association for company directors.

As part of the Governing Council’s renewal, Neil Parekh and Justin Ang stepped down, while Kevin Lai joined as a new member. Joy Tan and June Sim were elected to the council, while Adrian Chan was appointed vice-chair.