Faishal Ibrahim resigns over online messages with a female member of the public

Senior Minister of State Zaqy Mohamad will take over as acting minister-in-charge of Muslim affairs

[SINGAPORE] Acting Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Faishal Ibrahim has resigned from political office over a “lapse of judgment” in handling his interactions with a woman, who is a member of the public.

Most of their interactions took place through online messages and they also met on the sidelines of public events, said Prime Minister Lawrence Wong in a statement on Monday (Jul 20).

Zaqy Mohamad, who is currently senior minister of state for sustainability and the environment and defence, will take over as acting minister-in-charge of Muslim affairs.

Faishal, in a letter of resignation to PM Wong on Monday, said there was no physical relationship between him and the woman, and he had not intended for the interactions to develop into one.

But he said on reflection, he recognised that his conduct “fell short of the standards expected of me and was not consistent with the responsibilities entrusted to me”.

“There was a lapse of judgment on my part in the way I handled the interactions, and in failing to establish clearer boundaries at an earlier stage,” said Faishal, who also resigned as an MP for Marine Parade-Braddell Heights GRC and from the ruling People’s Action Party (PAP).

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“I have therefore decided it is right for me to step away from politics so that I can devote my time and attention to my family.”

In his statement, PM Wong said that the matter had come to his attention about a month ago when his office received an e-mail from the woman involved concerning her interactions with the minister.

PM Wong added that he asked for the matter to be looked into immediately, and both Faishal and the woman were spoken to separately.

Both parties then made allegations of harassment against each other, and the matter was referred to the police.

The police investigated the allegations, and in consultation with the Attorney-General’s Chambers, it was assessed that no criminal offence had been committed by either party and no criminal action would be taken.

But there was a separate question of whether Faishal’s conduct met the standards expected of a political office-holder and MP, noted PM Wong.

“Upon reflecting on the matter, Associate Professor Faishal accepted that his conduct fell short of these standards, and tendered his resignation.”

In a letter accepting Faishal’s resignation dated Jul 20, PM Wong said: “I am saddened that you are leaving politics under these circumstances. But I appreciate your acknowledgement that your conduct fell short of the standards expected of you, and your decision to take responsibility for it.”

Faishal, 58, was also senior minister of state for home affairs and sat on the PAP’s central executive committee – its top leadership body.

The remaining four MPs in Marine Parade-Braddell Heights GRC will continue to serve residents in Kembangan, Faishal’s ward, said PM Wong.

Speaking at a separate doorstop interview, PAP chairman Desmond Lee confirmed that there are no plans to call a by-election.

Citing the past cases of Jurong GRC and Sengkang GRC, Lee said that the key is whether residents’ needs are adequately provided for.

“We will make sure that all the existing MPs step up, step forward and look after the residents of Kembangan,” he noted, adding that further arrangements on how the the team will be strengthened will be announced in due course.

In a Facebook post, Faishal said that he is “deeply sorry” to have let down his residents and supporters who placed their trust in him. “I know that this news will come as a surprise to many. I hope you will understand my decision not to say more, out of respect for my family’s privacy.”

He said that he has every confidence Zaqy and the team will continue the work to strengthen the Malay/Muslim community “with commitment and care”.

“Thank you for your friendship and for the honour of allowing me to serve you. I will now be spending more time with my family. I’m grateful for their support, especially my wife, who has been standing by me throughout this difficult period.”

He is married with two children.

Faishal entered politics as part of the PAP’s Marine Parade GRC team in 2006 and was re-elected for three more terms in Nee Soon GRC. He returned to Marine Parade for the 2025 General Election, where his team won uncontested.

Faishal was formerly a National University of Singapore real estate professor before joining politics. He joined the front bench in 2012 as a parliamentary secretary for transport.

He was promoted to senior parliamentary secretary in 2017, holding portfolios in education and social and family development.

In 2020, he became a minister of state. In PM Wong’s Cabinet reshuffle in May 2025 following the general election, he was promoted to senior minister of state and acting minister. THE STRAITS TIMES

Read PM Wong’s letter in full

Read Faishal Ibrahim’s letter in full