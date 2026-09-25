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THE LEADERSHIP PLAYBOOK

From finance aspirant to Asean CEO: TUV SUD’s Jonas Strahberger on finding people who believe in you

The 40-year-old talks investing for the long term – in new technologies, businesses and, most importantly, people 

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Low Youjin

Low Youjin

Published Fri, Sep 25, 2026 · 11:00 AM
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    • Jonas Strahberger, CEO of TUV SUD Asean, says young jobseekers should look for organisations that are willing to invest in their growth.
    • Jonas Strahberger, CEO of TUV SUD Asean, says young jobseekers should look for organisations that are willing to invest in their growth. PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN, BT

    [SINGAPORE] A career at a global testing and certification organisation was not on the cards for Jonas Strahberger when he was a student, much less the one where he is its Asean CEO. 

    Fresh out of high school, Strahberger, who grew up in the small Bavarian town of Landshut, completed an apprenticeship as a bank clerk and went on to work part time at the Munich Stock Exchange while studying. 

    “I was very much on the finance track… I wanted to become a trader, or work in risk management for banks,” said the 40-year-old. “So that was on my mind back then.”

    The Leadership PlaybookAsean BusinessWork CultureStrategyEmploymentAsean

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