From finance aspirant to Asean CEO: TUV SUD’s Jonas Strahberger on finding people who believe in you

THE LEADERSHIP PLAYBOOK

The 40-year-old talks investing for the long term – in new technologies, businesses and, most importantly, people

Jonas Strahberger, CEO of TUV SUD Asean, says young jobseekers should look for organisations that are willing to invest in their growth. PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN, BT

[SINGAPORE] A career at a global testing and certification organisation was not on the cards for Jonas Strahberger when he was a student, much less the one where he is its Asean CEO.

Fresh out of high school, Strahberger, who grew up in the small Bavarian town of Landshut, completed an apprenticeship as a bank clerk and went on to work part time at the Munich Stock Exchange while studying.

“I was very much on the finance track… I wanted to become a trader, or work in risk management for banks,” said the 40-year-old. “So that was on my mind back then.”