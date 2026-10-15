Four Star Industries: Helping Singapore sleep better since 1968

ENTERPRISE 50

The mattress maker blends traditional craftsmanship with modern innovation

Four Star has an innovative range of mattress models including its Detense ArcticSilk, Tencel and Chiro+ series. PHOTO: FOUR STAR

[SINGAPORE] In 1968, furniture craftsman Neo Gim Sim founded mattress manufacturer Four Star Industries, with each mattress made by hand. Today, the company’s mattresses incorporate innovative technologies, in service of the same goal: providing a good night’s sleep.

Four Star produces a wide range of mattresses to meet the diverse needs of its customers, including corporate clients such as hotels.

While its product range extends to bedding accessories and furniture such as sofas and dining tables, Four Star is best known for its mattresses.

The firm established itself as a maker of pocketed spring mattresses. In 2001, it became the first company in Singapore to introduce anti-static mattresses, integrating modern technologies with traditional craftsmanship.

This marked the beginning of a series of innovative mattress models catering to different market segments. Its Detense ArcticSilk range, for instance, uses special cooling fabric, while its Tencel series uses soft, breathable and environmentally friendly Tencel fabric that is ideal for sensitive skin.

Meanwhile, its Chiro+ series uses chiropedic technology combined with pocket spring, memory foam and latex materials for optimum support.

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Local heritage, global scope

Not only is Four Star trusted by generations of Singaporeans, it has been recognised by various awards.

In 2023, Four Star won in four categories – Heritage Brand, Most Popular Award, Overall Winner and Hall of Fame – at the Singapore Prestige Brand Awards, which recognises local brands with over 25 years of history.

That year, the company also ranked 41st among the fastest-growing companies in Singapore, and second fastest in the retail sector.

Then in 2024, the company was a winner of the Enterprise 50 Awards.

Beyond Singapore, Four Star has established regional networks and partnerships across Brunei, Cambodia, Laos and Vietnam.

The firm brings its products to customers through multiple channels: company-owned galleries, dealer-operated boutiques and partner chain stores. These physical touchpoints allow customers to experience the company’s mattresses and other products first-hand before purchasing.

In this digital age, Four Star’s products are also available for purchase on its official website, as well as on major e-commerce platforms such as Shopee and Lazada.

On the business-to-business front, Four Star works with hotels and hospitality institutions. These include high-end establishments such as One°15 Marina Sentosa Cove Singapore and the Royal Hotel Group, as well as co-living spaces like Coliwoo, Habyt and The Assembly Place.

For generations, Four Star has been dedicated to building strong customer relationships. The company goes beyond simply selling products, providing attentive after-sales support, warranty coverage and personalised recommendations tailored to individual sleep preferences and needs.

A shared purpose

Beyond hiring good employees, Four Star aims to help them grow. The company has a people-first culture that helps keep the team stable, streamline operations, and drive profitable growth.

Its success is in part due to a leadership philosophy centred on open communication, transparency and teamwork.

By maintaining an open mind and listening to both employees and customers, the leadership team is committed to fostering a collaborative environment where everyone feels heard.

Four Star’s value proposition is based on three core principles: achievement, innovation and motivation.

The principle of “achievement” underpins its ambition to be recognised as a leader in the bedding industry.

Innovation lies at the heart of the brand, with new products constantly developed to meet consumers’ ever-changing needs.

As for motivation, the team has a shared purpose. Even as Four Star evolves, it remains committed to its original mission: making products and services that help people sleep and live better.

This series is part of the Enterprise 50 Educational Project between the E50 partners and NUS Business School. Four Star Industries was among the winners in 2024. The annual E50 ranking is co-organised by The Business Times and KPMG, sponsored by OCBC Bank, and supported by Enterprise Singapore, Singapore Exchange and Singapore Business Federation.