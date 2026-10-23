The Business Times
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Geely Auto, a key BYD rival, primed to re-enter Singapore market

The firm is said to be in talks to appoint an agent from among the city-state’s big automotive groups

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Derryn Wong

Derryn Wong

Published Fri, Oct 23, 2026 · 03:25 PM
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    • Geely first entered the Singapore market in 2006, but made a quiet exit after a few years.
    • Geely first entered the Singapore market in 2006, but made a quiet exit after a few years. PHOTO: REUTERS

    [SINGAPORE] One of China’s top-selling car brands – and a key rival to BYD – could re-enter Singapore soon.

    Geely Auto, the eponymous mainstream car brand of Chinese carmaker Geely Automobile Holdings, is in the process of appointing an agent in the Republic.

    The Business Times understands that Geely has been holding talks with major automotive distribution and retail groups in Singapore.

    Geely

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