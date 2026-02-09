For the second time in two years, the Comac C919 was on full display at the Singapore Airshow. This Chinese narrow-body single-aisle plane is aimed at the fast-growing Asia-Pacific market that Airbus and Boeing are in. Additionally, Chinese planemaker Comac is pursuing European certification from regulators which will allow it to sell to European carriers. The Business Times was on the ground at the Singapore Airshow 2026 to check out this new competitor and see just how it will compete with the Airbus A320neo and Boeing 737 MAX.

