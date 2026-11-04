Haze law overhaul gives it more teeth, but firms beyond its reach remain the test

Observers say the plantation sector’s opaque corporate structures, overseas-based operations hinder enforcement

The amendments to the law come after Singapore’s worst haze episode since 2015. The air quality was unhealthy from Sep 4. PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN, BT

[SINGAPORE] Changes to the law on transboundary haze are set to give it more teeth to go after errant firms, but companies based overseas are likely to stay hard to catch, observers said.

Simon Tay, chairman of the Singapore Institute of International Affairs (SIIA), said that the changes to the law sharpen the government’s capacity to trace supply chains and complex ownership structures.

Even firms not directly responsible can be held guilty of “condoning” fires through their commercial actions, he added in remarks made available to the media.