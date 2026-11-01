Haze probe: Five Singapore-registered companies agree to engage assessors

This will help establish whether they are connected to fires in Indonesia linked to the haze, says NEA

[SINGAPORE] Five Singapore-registered companies potentially linked to regional fires that led to transboundary haze have agreed to cooperate with assessments by a specialist panel that will examine and hold such firms accountable.

In a statement on Saturday (Oct 31), the National Environment Agency (NEA) said it met representatives from Wilmar International , Golden Agri-Resources , APP Company, APP Company (China) and Indofood Agri Resources , which have agreed to engage assessors and cooperate in the assessment process.

The statutory board added that it will be meeting a sixth company, Kencana Agri, which has expressed willingness to voluntarily engage assessors.

The agency further welcomed a public statement issued by First Resources , which stated it was prepared to engage an investigation firm and a law firm to evaluate any potential connection to fires in Indonesia that contributed to transboundary haze.

“We look forward to receiving written confirmation of its participation in the assessment process,” said NEA.

“The companies’ voluntary participation in the assessment process will help establish the facts, including whether the companies have any involvement in or connection with the fires in Indonesia that caused or contributed to transboundary haze affecting Singapore,” it said.

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This comes after representatives from 10 Singapore firms that were issued notices under Singapore’s Transboundary Haze Pollution Act were summoned for a closed-door meeting on Wednesday with Senior Minister K Shanmugam, Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong and Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu.

The 10 companies are:

APP Company

APP Company (China)

Bumitama Agri

Golden Agri International

First Resources

Indofood Agri Resources

Kencana Agri

TSH Global Plantation

TSH Oversea

Wilmar International

During that meeting, Shanmugam told them that they had to engage a firm from the specialist panel to conduct thorough inquiries into their operations, corporate relationships and supply chains.

Audits would have to be submitted to the authorities.

The formation of the specialist panel was first announced on Oct 23. At the time, the Ministry of Law (MinLaw) said the panel would comprise professionals with the expertise to conduct cross-border inquiries, trace complex corporate relationships and examine supply chains across multiple jurisdictions.

On Friday, MinLaw and NEA said six firms and a senior lawyer were appointed to the panel.

In a filing on the Singapore Exchange dated Thursday, Golden Agri Resources, which owns Golden Agri International, said both it and its subsidiary would “cooperate fully and transparently” in providing the information requested by NEA. THE STRAITS TIMES