The agency proposes introducing Human-AI Agency as the 17th Critical Core Skill

The report draws on findings from more than 300,000 job postings annually. PHOTO: BT FILE

[SINGAPORE] Human judgment is becoming increasingly important as demand for artificial intelligence skills spreads across jobs and sectors, a Skills and Workforce Development Agency (SWDA) report showed on Wednesday (Nov 18).

The report draws on findings from more than 300,000 job postings annually, covering over 1,600 roles, as well as data on more than 1,300 job roles across 35 sectors in the national Skills Framework.

It found that a distinct set of human capabilities is needed to fully address the demands of working with AI.

In response, SWDA has proposed introducing Human-AI Agency as the 17th Critical Core Skill (CCS), alongside the existing 16.

The CCS framework identifies essential transferable soft skills and competencies that are critical for employability and career mobility, SWDA said.

The new competency refers to the ability to exercise human judgment, autonomy and responsibility when using AI in the workplace.

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While AI skills enable individuals to use AI tools at work, “Human-AI Agency allows individuals to stay in charge when working with AI”, the statement said.

Developed in collaboration with the Institute for Adult Learning, the proposed skill will be opened for public feedback, with further details expected in the first half of 2027.

Meanwhile, the report found that demand for AI skills has grown steadily across a broad range of jobs and sectors, extending beyond technology.

“AI skills and the ability to use AI-related apps and tools are becoming a requirement for various types of jobs in Singapore, underscoring the importance for individuals to equip themselves with the appropriate AI skills,” the report found.

The share of job postings mentioning AI skills rose from 3.6 per cent in 2022 to 4 per cent in 2025, before reaching 5.3 per cent in the first quarter of 2026.

Non-technology roles accounted for 60 per cent of job postings mentioning such skills in 2025, across functions such as finance, architecture, as well as maintenance and facilities.

Overall, job postings across three in five roles mentioned AI skills, with most requiring knowledge of AI-related applications and tools.

Demand was also stronger for middle- and senior-level positions. The share of postings for these roles mentioning such expertise rose from 3.8 per cent in 2022 to 4.4 per cent in 2025, while the figure for junior roles remained stable at about 3.4 per cent.

By sector, education recorded the highest demand, followed by infocomm technology and electronics.

SWDA CEO Dilys Boey said: “The data-driven insights are a timely reminder that being skilled in AI apps and tools are only one part of the equation. Individuals must continue to build their technical expertise, human judgment and other critical core skills to work effectively alongside AI, and deliver greater value with AI.”

Career development

The report also found that skill requirements and learning curves vary across career pathways.

While junior roles tend to be more technical-skill dominant, middle and senior roles place greater emphasis on analytical abilities, with interpersonal skills becoming increasingly important at senior levels.

It also examined how individuals acquire and deepen their skills as they progress from junior to middle and senior roles, highlighting the importance of continuous learning and development.

“Even as AI is used to support certain work tasks, some of these tasks are important opportunities to build skills and experience on the job,” the report noted.